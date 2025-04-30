Hopeson Adorye has stated that he earned GH¢2,700 monthly as a national security officer at Kotoka International Airport

He said, despite the low salary, he remained loyal to the New Patriotic Party and worked diligently for Akufo-Addo's administration

Adorye made these remarks while reacting to some speculations about his time at the airport as a security officer

A former leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has revealed the salary he earned as a national security officer at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Mr Adorye, who has fallen out with the NPP, was appointed as a security officer at the KIA during the tenure of former President Akufo-Addo in 2017.

Hopeson Adorye discloses the salary He received as a security officer at the Kotoka International Airport.. Photo credit: Hopeson Adorye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Because of the prestige attached to working at the KIA, many believed Mr Adorye was receiving a huge paycheck every month.

However, opening up about the job, from which he has since been relieved of his duties, Hopeson Adorye stated that he was paid GH¢2,700 monthly, contrary to many people's expectations.

"My annual salary was GH¢38,000.... My first, second, third pay and the rest were GH¢2,700, yet you people keep spewing nonsense," he said.

He said that when he received his appointment letter from the national security coordinator and saw how much had been stated as his salary, he immediately went to former President Akufo-Addo to seek his intervention.

While discussing the matter with the President, Mr Adorye said he asked to be seconded as a national security officer at the airport from the Jubilee House, the seat of government, but nothing fruitful came out of it.

According to him, while he was being paid GH¢2,700 monthly, some ministers of state were receiving over GH¢40,000, which exceeded his annual earnings.

Despite receiving this paltry salary, Mr Adorye said he stayed committed to the party, working hard to ensure the President left a good legacy.

Hopeson Adorye has defected from the NPP to join the Movement for Change, a political movement formed by former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanteng.

Alan Kyeremanteng resigned from the NPP to chart a new path after losing his presidential candidacy bid to former Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia in 2023.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Hopeson Adorye's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Brooks LLC said:

"How were you able to build estates in Tema within two years? Where did you get the money from?"

@kelvinboye470 replied:

Exactly, he was part of the loot."

@user5409887281635 also said:

"Chale NPP didn't try for Hopson, they Mafia him because he was supporting Alan cash when they were all in NPP, Hopson tried for NPP then Bawumia kraaa."

Hopeson Adorye makes a wild allegation which landed him in trouble with the Ghana police. Photo credit: Hopeson Adorye/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Source: YEN.com.gh