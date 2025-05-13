Agradaa, in a video, vowed to return the dollar gift she received from Sammy Gyamfi amid the recent controversy

The televangelist said she would add her money to the $800 and return it to Sammy Gyamfi to avoid more drama from Ghanaians

Agradaa said she would record herself returning money to Sammy Gyamfi to show Ghanaians she kept her word

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has pledged to return the dollar gift she received from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, amid the ongoing controversy.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Heaven Way Church founder said she would add her money to the $800 and return it to Sammy Gyamfi.

She noted she would look for the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) office and take footage of herself returning the money to show Ghanaians she kept her word after the backlash.

Agradaa added that she did not want Sammy Gyamfi to lose his position under President John Dramani Mahama's administration because of his little kind gesture towards her.

Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa's dollar gift controversy

Sammy Gyamfi courted controversy after a video of him handing out multiple dollar notes to televangelist Agradaa during a public encounter emerged on social media.

The two personalities met each other when they attended Prophetic Hill Chapel founder Prophet Nigel Gaisie's late father, Samuel Kwesi Baah's one-week observation on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The acting chief executive officer of the Ghana Gold Board's generous gesture sparked massive outrage from Ghanaians, with many calling for him to be either sacked from his current role in the Mahama administration or investigated for alleged corruption.

Amid the massive backlash, Sammy Gyamfi apologised via a social media post for giving the money to Agradaa. He also explained that he gave the money to the televangelist as an act of kindness.

On Monday, May 12, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, summoned the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod to the Jubilee House to explain the circumstances surrounding the cash gift to the televangelist.

Amid the controversy, Agradaa was also not exempt from the public backlash, with Ghanaians demanding she return the money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's money return pledge

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sikayena Edna commented:

"We should be honest cos Sammy Gyamfi wanted to give small money but Agradaa took it by force."

Fire said:

"That money is more than what you're mentioning ooo."

Oheneba wrote:

"Is it 3,000 or 800? Madam, we need all our money and our interest too. Thanks."

I am Bacabs_😇 commented:

"Mama, we beg, do more videos, let us make the matter long to cause more problems for him 😂😂😂."

Agradaa to sell church after Sammy's sacking

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa claimed that she would sell her church and give a portion of the proceeds to Sammy Gyamfi if he lost his job for handing out dollars to her.

The controversial televangelist also vowed to renounce her nationality and leave the country in protest of the politician's possible sacking over the controversy.

Agradaa's remarks garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who thronged to social media to share their opinion.

