Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has warned pharmaceutical retailing and distribution company Ernest Chemists Limited for using her late mother Agaga's picture on a new billboard

The singer questioned why the company did not contact her before erecting the billboard bearing her mother's image in high density urban areas

Many people advised her to take legal action against the pharmaceutical company, while others encouraged her to interrogate the matter more keenly before taking the next step

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty has chided renowned pharmaceuticals retailing and distribution company, Ernest Chemists Limited, for using a picture of her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga, on a new billboard.

Empress Gifty blasts chemist over mum's photo

During a live TikTok session, Empress Gifty lashed out at Ernest Chemists Limited and advised the company to get in touch with her.

This, many observers commented would give the company the platform to explain why the photo was used without the family's consent.

Most also argued the window would provide the company the chance to compensate the family for any harm the action may have caused.

While narrating her version of events, Empress Gifty reiterated that the pharmaceutical company did not call her before putting up the billboard.

"She (Agaga) is dead, and you did not pick up the phone to call me. It is not that when she was buried, the moment she passed. There was a proper funeral arrangement," Empress Gifty lamented in the video.

The Watch Me crooner noted that she was not interested in seeking compensation but rather, it would have been the right thing if the company contacted her before putting up the billboard across strategic spots in different parts of the country.

Photos from Agaga's funeral

With a breaking voice, Empress Gifty noted that when her late mother was severely ill, she bought medical supplies from Ernest Chemists. She specifically mentioned purchasing drips and pain killers from the group's outlets.

"I was buying medical supplies from Ernest Chemist every week to the extent that one day the pharmacist asked me who the medications were for and I told them that they were for the lady on the billboard," she said.

In a message addressed to Ernest Chemist, she urged the company to do the right thing and respect her mother's name. She pleaded with them to bring the contract agreement they had with Agaga, adding the whole episode was causing pain to her family.

It would appear that the late Agaga had a partnership deal with Ernest Chemists hence the billboards but details on the same were not in the public domain.

Recounting how much she used to spend on medical bills, Empress Gifty said there were days she would spend about GH¢5,000 or GH¢6,000.

"The things I have been through. So when I hear people saying that her mother is dead and she has become wealthy. For me, Mother's Day is a sorrowful day for me," Empress Gifty said.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's warning to Ernest Chemists

TOP_BOY said:

"Education is very important oo erh, adverts are done by agencies not (the client) Ernest Chemists themselves. She was NOT their brand ambassador. An agency used & paid her for her services. Ernest Chemist might not even know her directly. She should find out the agreement by the agency rather & stop acting infantile 🙄."

Sharon Sowah said:

"She’s actually right, what they did isn’t nice at all 😩😩ahhh how."

raina said:

"Money finish, eye clear nti aka kasa nkoaa."

EDO ROYAL said:

"Didn't u charge them? It's not a contract. Wokasa too much."

ONETIME KOSMETICS GH said:

"So u even go there to buy medications, so why not confront them one-on-one? Is Ernest Chemists here?

Empress Gifty visits her late mother's gravesite

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel music sensation and multiple award-winner Empress Gifty visited the final resting place of her beloved mother, Agaga.

In an emotional moment, the singer was seen weeping as she gently poured powder on the grave, a symbolic gesture of love and remembrance.

In a touching caption accompanying the moment, Empress Gifty described her mother as irreplaceable and expressed how deeply she had missed her presence in her life.

The emotional post struck a chord with many on social media, as fans and followers flooded the comments with messages of comfort, love, and prayers for strength during this time of mourning.

