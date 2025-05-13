Oheneni Adazoa, in an interview, praised the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Lordina Mahama, while speaking about their relationship

The media personality recounted how Mrs Lordina became fond of her during their first encounter in Techiman

Oheneni Adazoa shared that she got the chance to travel to the United States of America for the first time, thanks to Mrs Lordina Mahama

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa, has praised the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama.

In a recent interview, the Sompa FM presenter noted that she had a good relationship with President John Dramani Mahama's wife, whom he considered a mother.

She noted that Mrs Lordina Mahama gets along with people who have bad behaviours and different political beliefs or affiliations. She said the president's wife always saw something good in the people she regularly encountered.

Oheneni Adazoa recounted how the First Lady developed a friendship with her during their first-ever encounter at an event held by the traditional leader of Techiman, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV.

She stated that she went to cover the event as a journalist and met Mrs Lordina, who took a great liking to her even though the latter had never met or interacted with her before that day.

Oheneni said Madam Lordina joked that she resembled her younger sibling and wanted to develop a mother-daughter relationship with her.

The Sompa Nkomo radio show host said the president's wife instructed the current Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, to give her contact to her at the event, and they developed a close relationship afterwards.

Oheneni Adazoa shared that she got the chance to travel to the United States of America for the first time thanks to Mrs Lordina, who also funded women's empowerment and developmental programs in Ghana.

The media personality said the First Lady once sponsored a free Cervical Cancer health screening program, which saw over 1000 women get checked.

She added that Madam Lordina later covered the medical bills of several women who were diagnosed with the health condition and got admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Oheneni Adazoa said she also helped former First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, raise significant funds for her ‘Save a Child, Save a Mother’ project, which aimed at constructing a Mother and Child Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) during the New Patriotic Party's tenure in power.

Below is the video of Oheneni Adazoa praising Mrs Lordina Mahama:

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa praising Lordina Mahama

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mina-Kaylove commented:

"If NPP had won the election, trust me she wouldn’t have revealed the good mama Lordina did for her 😔😩😩😩. She did all these good things for you and you campaigned for NPP 🙄. Man no be God."

Km said:

"For all Lordina did for you yet you campaign against her. Nyame betua wo ka."

ABK commented:

"See ooo but you were campaigning against his husband in 2024 elections."

Lord Listowel said:

"It doesn't matter if she campaigned for NPP or not. This is how we must live our lives, irrespective of party affiliations."

Oheneni regrets campaigning for NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa expressed regret over her decision to campaign for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

The Sompa FM presenter recounted how the party's executives including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia neglected her after the election.

Oheneni Adazoa vowed that she would never involve herself in politics following her ordeal with the NPP.

