“I Saved Naana Jane’s Life”: Ghanaian Pastor Claims Credit for Veep’s Recovery

Prophet Razak Ibrahim claims his spiritual intervention saved Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang from a life-threatening illness

The Vice President reportedly fell ill in March 2025 and received treatment in the UK after initially visiting UGMC

She has now recovered, with President Mahama assuring Ghanaians that she will soon return to official duties

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The founder and leader of the Universal Holy Blood Ministry, Prophet Razak Ibrahim, has taken credit for Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's recovery from illness.

The Ghanaian Vice President was reported ill in March 2025 and flown to the UK to receive treatment after initially receiving care at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

A Ghanaian pastor claims credit for Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang's recovery. Photo credit: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

However, the latest reports indicate that Prof Naana Jane has recovered from the ailment after receiving medical care abroad.

In response to the news, Prophet Razak Ibrahim said the Vice-President would have passed away if not for his spiritual intervention.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, the man of God stated that when the Vice-President’s sickness was first disclosed to the public, some of his fellow pastors prophesied that she would not survive.

This, he claimed, prompted him to pray against their doom prophecies, which resulted in a tense spiritual battle to save Prof Naana Jane’s life.

"If their prophecies had materialised, they would have been all over the place claiming credit for it. So, I stepped into the spiritual realm to hold the Vice-President. So, she is alive today because of me. The day I lose grip on her spiritually would be her end on this earth," he claimed.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang became the first female Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2025.

This followed the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the December 7, 2024, presidential elections, where she served as the running mate of President John Dramani Mahama.

President Mahama recently updated Ghanaians on Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's health status.

In a Facebook post to celebrate Mother's Day, President John Mahama said he visited Prof Opoku-Agyemang abroad, where she is resting after recovering from illness.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to prophet claiming to save veep

Prophet Razak Ibrahim's claims about the Vice President's health issues have sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Tiero Randall said:

"Sometimes, the TV and radio stations become a problem for the nation. Why should u bring him in the first place?"

@user2771988816129 also said:

Sometimes, if I see these things, I just laugh because these people, when you see them, if they are hungry, they decide to prophesy force. Are you a God?"

@dedefia commented:

"Radio stations should stop entertaining such people in their studios."

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has recovered from her reported medical emergency. Photo credit: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Vice President speaks after her Illness

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang spoke for the first time since her medical emergency.

In a press statement, she expressed gratitude for the well-wishes following the reaction of Ghanaians to her illness.

The vice president was hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on March 29 after falling ill.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh