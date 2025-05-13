Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa has recounted a pregnancy experience that lasted for more than two years

The Kumasi-based media personality said the pregnancy, which was confirmed by health experts, later became a burden

Many fans got emotional as Oheneni Adazoa explained what it took to get her breakthrough after two years of suffering

Ghanaian media personality and advocate for women struggling with childlessness, Oheneni Adazoa, has shed light on a painful pregnancy experience that she will never forget.

In an interview on Asetena Pa with Akoto Mansa published on Monday, May 12, Oheneni Adazoa, who is hoping to conceive for the first time after over 20 years of marriage, told her story.

According to the Sompa FM presenter, health experts confirmed that she was pregnant.

However, four months later, the doctors strangely told her they couldn't find any baby in her womb despite her experiencing symptoms.

"My stomach continued to grow. I walked with that pregnancy for two years. If you saw me at that time, I was five times my size. It felt like I'll give birth tomorrow. My feet were swollen. There was acne all over my face," one person said.

The media personality established that it took the intervention of spiritual leaders like Rev. Isaac Osei-Bonsu of the Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA) for her to be delivered.

"Reverend prayed for me and told me to go home. After the prayer session, I was asleep when I had a strange dream. In the dream, I felt nauseous. When I threw up in the dream, a large egg came out. It broke when it fell. I won't be able to tell what was in the egg. But when I woke up, my bulging stomach was now flat," she said.

The renowned presenter is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child.

Oheneni Adazoa's pregnancy story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few moments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oheneni Adazoa's two-year-old failed pregnancy story.

Joseph Owusu Kwakye wrote:

"This thing is not spiritual. I know someone who carried pregnancy for 5 years. but at the end, doctors said it's not pregnancy."

Maame said:

"Her husband is really a good man for standing for his wife through it all. God bless him🥰🙏."

ANGLOW HANNAH 💓🍭 remarked:

"My step mom has the same issue she can't get pregnant over 22 years of marriage but I pray god does it for her😔, even yesterday was mother's Day I didn't know if I should wait here or not hmmm."

Baby last 79 shared:

"Her husband too is a good man ooo 🙏🙏 cos not all men will wait for this."

Maame_smile😀 commented:

"My mom carried pregnancy for 12 years, same story, but she died with it 😭. Hmm, if you haven’t been through, u will think it’s a lie".

Abandoned child gets Oheneni Adazoa emotional

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of a young woman abandoning her bouncing baby right after birth had devastated Oheneni Adazoa.

The mother of the baby had neglected the child and absconded because of her financial difficulties.

Ohenei Adazoa couldn't hide her emotions as she held the abandoned baby in her arms.

