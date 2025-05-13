Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa, has vowed never to campaign for any political party

The Sompa FM/TV presenter's decision stems from a bitter experience with a popular political party in the country

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Oheneni Adazoa, has opened up on her experience with a popular political party in the country.

In a video, she expressed regret in campaigning for the party and vowed never to campaign for any political party again.

Oheneni Adazoa claims Dr Bawumia neglected her after the elections, but Dr Opoku Prempeh was there for her during the Christmas festivities. Image source: Dr Matthew Prempeh, Oheneni Adazoa

Oheneni Adazoa was among the media personalities who put in a word for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the 2024 election period.

She vouched for Dr Bawumia as the best candidate to lead the country. However, the NPP flagbearer lost the elections despite her endorsement.

Oheneni Adazoa has expressed regret over her action. She's not sorry for supporting Dr Bawumia, but she's disappointed the party abandoned her after the elections.

She recalled that key figures of the political party, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Miracles Aboagye and others, neglected her after the elections.

No one from the political party checked on her during the Christmas season, except the Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh. She feels "used" due to this and has promised herself to abstain from political campaigns.

She has decided to focus on her social affairs program and personal endeavours moving forward.

Watch the video of Oheneni Adazoa below:

