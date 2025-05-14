Businessman Ibrahim Mahama, in a TikTok video, was spotted with his motorbiking crew in the streets

The business mogul was met with cheers from a member of his crew as he mounted his motorbike and led the way down the street, with his team following close behind

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to praise Ibrahim Mahama for his motorbiking skills

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama received massive admiration after a video of him flaunting his motorbiking skills surfaced on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his motorbiking skills as he hits the street with his crew. Photo source: @mufty_gh0

Source: TikTok

In a recent TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Engineers and Planners company was spotted with his motorbiking crew on the street.

The younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama had gathered bikers from across the country in Accra to honour the memory of their late colleague, Khalil Hammad, alias Papa Lee.

The business mogul, wearing an all-black outfit, beamed with excitement as he prepared to hit the street with his crew as they rode their luxury motorcycles.

To ensure that he was adhering to the safety guidelines on the road, Ibrahim Mahama wore a black helmet that was fitted for his head as he stood beside a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, a high-performance supersport motorcycle designed for both track and road use.

The businessman, who recently funded the eye surgery of Suzy Pinamang abroad, received massive cheers from a member of his crew as he got on his motorbike and led the way for his crew to follow him on the street.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his car and private jet. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Per checks on the internet, the Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle, which also has a twin-spar aluminium chassis, premium suspension, and aerodynamic design, has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $17,000.

Ibrahim Mahama is well known for owning several luxury motorbikes and cars, including Ferraris, BMWs, and Mercedes-Benz models. He also owns multiple private jets and recently added a new jet to his collection, further showing his love for luxury.

In January 2025, he was spotted riding a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle worth over GH¢400,000 in a video shared on social media.

The footage, recorded by an onlooker, showed Ibrahim Mahama handling the luxury bike joyfully, riding it in circles and impressing those who witnessed the moment.

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama praised for his bike skills

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

NIKI TOM'S commented:

"It will shock you that people like Ibrahim are those controlling the street, not Shatta Wale and the rest."

Mickey said:

"I am confused. Are you sure this man is a millionaire because he’s too cool ❤️."

Success_or_Nothing wrote:

"Look how simple he looks. Hanging around ordinary people. Our politicians will be behaving like some small gods. God will bless me like Ibrahim soon, and I will remain simple like him. Say Amen."

KYNS photography commented:

"If this man stands for the 2028 election, the NPP won’t see 15% vote saf 😔."

