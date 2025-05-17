Legendary highlife Ghanaian musician Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly called Dada KD, has passed away

Ghanaian musician Dada Kwaku Duah's longtime manager confirmed the news on Friday, May 16, 2025

Some social media users have commented on a viral video as Nana Romeo shared details surrounding the circumstances of his death

Iconic highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, widely known by his stage name, Dada KD, has passed away on May 16, 2025

The tragic news was first reported by Asaase Radio on Friday, May 16, 2025, with family sources and close associates confirming the heartbreaking development.

Dada KD's artistry and contributions to music resonate deeply with generations of fans, making his loss profoundly felt across the nation.

With a heavy heart, Ghanaian media personality and longtime friend of Dada KD, Nana Romeo, has confirmed that the reports in an interview with Ghanaian blogger and vlogger Zionfelix.

Nana Romeo stated that he quickly contacted the musician's manager when he heard the disheartening news online.

Nana Romeo describes how Dada KD died

The Mid-morning show host explained that Dada KD's manager was inconsolable and broke down in tears as he confirmed the tragic news.

Nana Romeo recounted that only a day prior, on Thursday, May 15, 2025, he had been with Dada KD at the UK Embassy, assisting him in the process of securing a visa for an upcoming high-profile performance.

Dada KD was scheduled to showcase his talent at the much-anticipated "Hip-life and Hi-life Legends in London" concert, set to take place on May 25, 2025.

The excitement in Dada KD’s demeanour was unmistakable as they discussed the opportunities that awaited him abroad, including the chance to connect with fans who cherished his timeless music.

Tragically, the very next morning, the situation turned dire. According to Nana Romeo, Dada KD’s manager visited his home only to discover the musician in a critical condition, struggling to articulate his words.

In a panic, they rushed him to the Gbawe Government Hospital. Sadly, after several hours of intensive medical attention, doctors pronounced him dead, a devastating outcome that left everyone in shock.

What amplified the tragedy of this event was the fact that Dada KD had shown no previous signs of illness or distress leading up to that fateful day.

“He wasn’t sick. Which is why we are all so shocked.”

This sudden turn of events has left family, friends, and fans grappling with a profound sense of disbelief.

Nana Romeo talks about Dada KD's financial problems

Moreover, Nana Romeo pointed out that in recent conversations, Dada KD had been vocal about the financial struggles and ongoing frustrations he faced within the Ghanaian music industry, particularly regarding the inadequate royalty distribution system.

These sentiments, now tinged with poignancy in light of his passing, have sparked conversations about the need for change within the industry.

Dada KD, celebrated for his extensive catalogue of love ballads and smooth vocal style, has left an indelible mark on the music scene with timeless hits such as "Odo Mu Anigye," "Somgye," and "Ebeboawo."

His illustrious career spanned several decades, during which he earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious Best Male Vocal Artist award at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Dada KD’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the hearts of his fans, peers, and the entire entertainment community, who now mourn the loss of a legendary voice that contributed richly to the cultural tapestry of Ghana.

As friends and fans gather to pay tribute, the legacy of Dada KD remains a testament to the enduring power of music to evoke emotion and connect people across generations.

Dada KD's all-time hit songs

Born Nana Kwaku Duah, Dada KD was a well-known Ghanaian highlife performer known for his heartfelt ballads and romantic love songs.

His songs struck a deep chord with listeners, gaining him a devoted fan base in Ghana and the diaspora.

He published a number of albums during his famous career, including Honey Love, Somu Gye, and Ene Menye, which had classic singles like "Fatia Fata Nkrumah," "Odo Mu Anigye," and "Wosuro A Wondi."

Empress Gifty mourns with Dada KD's family

