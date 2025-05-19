Nigerian bride Edisemi caused a frenzy on social media when she tested the authenticity of the diamonds on her wedding gown

In a video trending on social media, the gorgeous bride showed off her star-studded gown and had a lady use a diamond tester on her gown

The video left many curious social media users in doubt as they wondered whether the diamond tester was fake or not

Nigerian bride Edisemi proved in a video on her wedding day that her star-studded wedding gown was made out of diamonds.

Nigerian bride uses diamonds on her wedding gown

Edisemi tied the knot to her sweetheart, Ayeni, in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Nigeria, and videos have taken over social media.

A video from the wedding that is trending on social media showed the gorgeous bride proving that her corseted wedding gown was made of real diamonds.

One lady dressed in the official Arsenal jersey top and wearing gloves used the diamond tester on a set of diamonds glued or stitched into the cup of the gown.

The indicator on the tester showed that they were real diamonds as the light bar rose to the highest level, indicating that the diamonds were original and of high quality.

Nigerian bride Edisemi and her husband Ayeni

Reactions to Edisemi's wedding gown

Many people were in doubt that Edisemi used real diamonds for her wedding gown, such that they asked the AI feature on X whether the diamonds were real and whether there was a possibility of a fake diamond tester being used.

Grok noted that it was unclear if the diamond tester was fake without direct evidence. The AI tool noted that diamond testers could be reliable but were often fooled by materials like Moissanite, especially cheaper models.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of a Nigerian bride testing the authenticity of the diamonds on her wedding gown are below:

@Empress_Brymex said:

"Nigeria Diamond tester wey be say if you point am to wood e go sound."

@digitalng said:

"Very confused as to why she had to prove this. Is she going to share the diamonds after? The ones that don’t have diamonds are really pretty too."

@Kakanfo_ said:

"Moissanite will test too, with that brand of tester they are using."

@Alhajidon said:

"Taaah make una go rest abeg, you know the value of one single Diamond? 💎 Una think say here na Facebook?😂😂"

@darlenesomoina said:

"People forget so easily that AFRICA IS RICH😂😂😂😂😂She is adorned in GEMSTONES! Just like the MOTHERLAND."

Pictures from the plush wedding ceremony of Nigerian bride Edisemi and her partner Ayeni. Image Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

