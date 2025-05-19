Moliy Faces Backlash for Stopping Cars and Dancing to Her Backie Song, Video
- American-Ghanaian musician Moliy caused a stir on social media when she shared a song promoting her newly released song, Backie
- In the video, she and a number of dancers were seen stopping cars and to the official dance moves of her Backie song
- Many Ghanaians were agitated by the video as they expressed their frustrations in the comment section
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
American-Ghanaian singer Moliy faced online backlash after sharing a video of her promoting her newly released song Backie in the middle of the road.
Reactions to Moliy's dance video
@wonitwaasedi65
Don’t try this infront of my car cos I’m quick tempered
@evils_only
So what’s so nice and good about this nonsense they are doing.. errrr .. they are just causing traffic and wasting people time ooo Arh
@dompey3de3
International artist this be what your management say do !
@_Hoteldiablo1
Twitter boys start dey hold your neck aah you go relocate oo yoo
@FreddyAnin
Now you dey over do. Small hype you think you’re Wiyala.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.