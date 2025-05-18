A female student of UMaT, whose lover gifted her a Jeep Wrangler on Valentine's Day, has officially tied the knot

A video from the beautiful traditional wedding ceremony has surfaced on social media as the newly wedded couple dazzled in their outfit

Many people congratulated the couple, while others were happy that their public antics on Valentine's Day were not for clout

A female student from Mines and Technology (UMaT), who received a Jeep Wrangler from her partner on Valentine's Day, has officially tied the knot.

UMaT student weds in beautiful traditional ceremony. Image Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

UMaT student weds

Following their extravagant gift and creative proposal on February 14, 2025, which caused a frenzy on social media and the UMaT campus, the couple has finally tied the knot.

Famous Ghanaian blogger Sika Official took to his official X account to share a short video from the beautiful Ghanaian traditional wedding ceremony.

In the video trending on social media, the man was seen putting the ring on the lady's finger amid cheering and applause from guests.

For the wedding, the groom was dressed in traditional clothes, which he wrapped and styled like how people of royalty wear them.

The bride, the UMaT student, looked beautiful in her corset attire. The bottom half of her bridal gown was made of the same fabric which her partner wore. The corset section was made of yellow fabric with the front part designed with beads carefully hand-beaded on it.

Video from the wedding of the UMaT student

Below are more wedding videos

Reactions to the wedding video

Many people congratulated the couple, while others appreciated that their public display on Valentine's Day was genuine.

The comment section was filled with joy as people congratulated the newlywed couple and wished them well on their journey together in marriage.

The exciting reactions of social media users to the traditional Ghanaian wedding are below:

@Chelsea4everA said:

"Now the main work start …… seeing the lady i think it’s time to give Dragon Spray a chance else..."

@drakedewoo1 said:

"Nka she no go marry am."

@amgentil_ said:

"Rasta man wey get money de3 abusua panin den family all go love am oo. Money is everything hmm."

@mawvnyo said:

"Eeeii @love_4_sale you no send me invite😂."

Man proposes to wife again after 25 years

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming moment unfolded at Achimota School’s 2025 Founders’ Day celebration, as an old student rekindled his love for his wife with a proposal, 25 years after they first met as high school sweethearts.

The couple, who have been together for over two decades and married for 15 years, captured hearts when the husband got down on one knee and asked his wife to marry him all over again. Their emotional moment, shared in a viral video, drew cheers from fellow alumni and attendees.

Social media users were moved by the display of enduring love, flooding the comments with admiration and praise for the couple’s inspiring journey.

