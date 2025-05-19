Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon was among the several Ghanaians who were affected by the heavy downpour on Sunday, May 18, 2025

On his X account, he shared videos of the estate in which he resides, flooded, as he called out the managers of the estate and developers

Many people empathised with him, while others shared stories of their homes being affected by the rains

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon's home was flooded during the heavy downpour on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and he shared videos online.

Kwadwo Sheldon's home floods

In the caption of the post he made on X, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber noted that he had returned from Kwahu to meet his house succumbing to the heavy rainfall.

He noted that scenes from nearby homes inside the estate where he resides were unbelievable, and he emphasised that his home was flooded.

"I came back from Kwahu to see this.. my home is flooded… bro crazy scenes."

Reacting to the unfortunate incident on X, Kwadwo Sheldon shared videos and blamed the owners and managers of the estate.

He dropped a cryptic message for the owners of the estate in reply to the main post containing the videos, stating that it was about time the matter was escalated to the court.

"This is on the estate and they are about to know what time is it in court 🤝."

Update on flood situation

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Kwadwo Sheldon took to his Instagram page to give his concerned followers an update on the flood situation at his estate.

He praised God for his safety, and in a lighthearted joke, he noted that due to the unfortunate incident, he was homeless for now.

"I seen sheege yesterday but we move!! God is the greatest! I am safe and homeless for now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's flooded area

Below are the reactions of social media users to the videos Sheldon shared of his area being affected by the heavy rainfall:

Oo damnn, this one dier the estate has to be held accountable cuz wth

Wow that’s crazy. Stay safe chale

Oh Chale slow oh

I’m truly sorry to see the extent of the flooding—this is devastating. From what’s visible, this highlights a critical need for improved urban drainage systems and floodplain management. Local authorities and planners need to prioritise sustainable drainage, elevation strategies, and proper land use zoning to prevent such recurrent disasters.

Kwadwo Sheldon speaks about the Accra floods. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh