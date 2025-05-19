YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has reacted to dancehall musician Shatta Wale's sweet message, empathising with him after he lost his home in the floods

In his strong reply, Sheldon made reference to Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie, and a time when she came out asking for help

Sheldon's reply to Shatta Wale sparked a debate on social media s people shared their views on the reignited feud

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has trashed dancehall musician Shata Wale's help after his estate flooded in the heavy rains on Sunday, May 18, 2025, rendering him homeless.

Kwadwo Sheldon trashes Shatta Wale's help after his estate floods. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo Sheldon responds to Shatta Wale's message

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Shatta Wale took to social media to express his sympathies to Kwadwo Sheldon after the estate in which he resides succumbed to the heavy rainfall.

In reacting to the dancehall musician's sweet message, the content creator lashed out at him for offering him a helping hand.

Sheldon referred to a time when Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie, came out publicly to cry for help and a place to stay, adding that her son no longer took care of her.

"We Dey here wey your old girl come dey chat say she no get place sleep but you dey want to help who? GTFOH!"

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh