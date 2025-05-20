Celebrated dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reignited his long-lasting feud with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

The musician reacted to the viral videos of the YouTuber walking through his flooded estate on May 18, 2025

Shatta Wale's response to Kwadwo Sheldon rejecting his offer to help caused many reactions on social media

Shatta Wale reacts to videos of Kwadwo Sheldon's flooded estate after the musician's offer to help was rejected.

Shatta Wale laughs at Kwadwo Sheldon

This comes after the estate in which Kwadwo Sheldon resides and other parts of the country were submerged after the heavy rains on May 18, 2025.

In light of this, Shatta Wale was moved by the YouTuber's videos and decided to offer a helping hand despite their history of not being on good terms.

The Jo Lese crooner's lovely message to assist in the living situation did not sit well with Kwadwo Sheldon, who lashed out at the dancehall star on X.

In response, Shatta Wale made a series of posts on X showing that he would not take the vehement rejection lying down.

He reacted to the trending videos of Sheldon walking through flooded waters in his estate and gave him the nickname Terminator 25.

"You deh walk rain water swimming pool inside like Terminator 😂😂😂😂Terminator 25 🙌."

Shatta Wale also made another post calling out Sheldon for not fixing his home, saying this was why it was submerged during Sunday's heavy rainfall.

He also bragged about living in a good community and a well-developed mansion, which failed to succumb to the floods in Accra.

"You no fix your house. Then you deh talk ppl weh fix dem a house .. aboaaaa!!!!"

More footage showing the impact of Sunday's heavy rains is below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale, Kwadwo Sheldon's beef

People took to the comments section and quoted replies of Shatta Wale's post on X and weighed in on the feud he has with Kwadwo Sheldon.

Ghanaians called him out for not helping his mother, Mama Elsie, who came out frequently in the past to solicit funds and other basic amenities.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the reignited feud between Shatta Wale and Sheldon are below:

@QuabenaTrigger said:

"U no fix ur mum en house issue then u Dey talk about other peoples’ house issues."

@kingdacosty1 said:

"At least he has a house and has sorted his mom can't say same for u...it'll kam back to hunt oo...mark it😭😭😭😭."

@Maurice_brown12 said:

"Who vex our boss wey e Dey give am wotowoto 😂😂😂."

Shatta Wale's offer to help Kwadwo Sheldon is flatly rejected, reigniting their past feud.

Kwadwo Sheldon rejects Shatta Wale’s help

YEN.com.gh reported that popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon publicly rejected a message of empathy from dancehall star Shatta Wale after his estate was affected by recent floods in Accra.

In a sharp response shared on social media, Sheldon brought up a past incident involving Shatta Wale’s mother, Elsie, who once publicly appealed for support, reigniting the tension.

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with many Ghanaians weighing in. Some defended Sheldon, given his rocky history with Shatta Wale, while others criticised his response.

