Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has claimed that Dada KD left a note before his untimely demise

The veteran musician made this announcement in a live radio interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM

Some social media users have reacted to Kaakyire Kwame Appiah's video as he spoke about his late friend's family

Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has opened up about a startling incident that unfolded following the unexpected passing of veteran highlife artist Dada KD, whose real name was Dada Kwaku Duah.

This revelation came to light during an exclusive interview with popular media personality Ola Michael on May 19, 2025.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah claims Dada KD left a note before he died. Photo credit: @myjoyonline.

Source: Instagram

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah recounted that a note was discovered near the lifeless body of the late musician, raising intriguing questions about its origin.

However, he emphasised that he could not definitively confirm whether Dada KD had authored the note.

"When we got there, we saw a note, but I can't say for sure if he was the one who wrote it or not. I choose not to elaborate on its contents because I want to avoid any potential controversy surrounding it. The police have acknowledged the presence of the note."

Kaakyire explains his relationship with Dada KD

Reflecting on his deep bond with Dada KD, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah described his late friend as a brother. The two shared a significant friendship, often referring to each other in familial terms.

Kaakyire continued, recalling that Dada KD had shown no serious signs of illness before his passing, merely suffering from a common cold.

"KD and I have always been very close friends, like brothers. Whenever I travel to Germany, I stay at his home. I was entrusted with naming all his children because when his wife gave birth, he wasn't around. In a sense, I’ve been an integral part of his family."

"He wasn’t gravely ill; I only knew that he had a cold. It’s just shocking," he added, clearly shaken by the loss.

The YouTube video is below:

TV host Delay pays tribute to Dada KD

In related news, prominent Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the beloved highlife musician Dada KD after his untimely death on May 16, 2025.

In a touching gesture, Delay, who previously hosted a show on Wontumi FM, shared a poignant video from her last interview with the legendary artist.

The footage highlighted Dada KD performing one of his iconic hit songs during a live segment on her show, capturing the warmth and camaraderie between them.

Viewers could feel the engaging atmosphere as Delay enthusiastically sang along, creating a moment that showcased not only her admiration for his artistry but also the profound connection they shared.

Expressing her sorrow on Instagram, Delay, now the chief executive officer of Delay Foods, penned a heartfelt tribute with the poignant caption:

"Kwaku Wo Wuo Yi Aye Me Ya 🥹 Due Due Due."

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Romeo describes how Dada KD died

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Legendary highlife Dada Kwaku Duah, a Ghanaian singer better known by his stage name Dada KD, who has died.

The story was verified by the long-time manager of Ghanaian artist Dada Kwaku Duah on Friday, May 16, 2025.

A viral video featuring Nana Romeo shared facts about the circumstances of his death in a viral video.

Source: YEN.com.gh