Actress Vivian Jill has mesmerised Ghanaians with her new set of photos working out in the gym

The photos captured Vivian Jill looking sporty in a sports outfit as she enjoyed her moments in the gym

In the comments section, fans shared their admiration for the actress as her issues with some members of the National Democratic Congress

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has courted attention on social media after she posted photos of her working out.

Vivian Jill flaunts beauty from the gym as fans drool over her transformation. Photo source: Facebook/VivianJill

A huge part of the traction received on Vivian Jill's gym update comes after the actress' school feeding saga.

On May 14, a woman identified as the Ahafo Ano South NDC Women's Organiser shared her frustrations after finding out that some school feeding contracts had been awarded to Vivian Jill Lawrence.

The woman alleged in an audio recording that she would chop off the actress' hands should she step into the constituency to fulfil her contractual obligations.

The actress has yet to react to the issue publicly. In her recent post, the actress shared a gym update showcasing progress chalked on her weight loss journey saying,

"My strength isn’t just in how I stand, but in how I rise every time I fall."

Vivian Jill's ties to the NDC

Vivian Jill was among several entertainers who were involved in the National Democratic Congress' campaign.

Early this year, after John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the president of the Republic of Ghana, he held a thanksgiving dinner, and a guest at that dinner was Vivian Jill.

A video from the event went viral, and it showed the First Lady, Madam Lordina Mahama, and the actress sharing a warm embrace and a friendly peck on the cheek.

This gesture enforced the already growing speculation that Vivian has heavy ties with the NDC.

President John Dramani Mahama poses for a photo with his wife, Lordina Mahama. Photo source: JohnDramaniMahama

Vivian Jill's transformation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Vivian Jill's new photos in the gym.

Serwaa Bebose said:

Eiii why is this gym not making some of us get the flat tummy,hmmm

Katherine Effe Tawiah wrote:

Looking marvellous, maintain the body like that

Adofo Asa remarked:

Those saying school feeding madam, mu. What do you people do for a living? Mb3l3sem kwa. Madam enjoy your life and leave those fools.

Yakubu Sule shared:

You look very beautiful today

Efo Major noted:

School feeding is not your portion Aunty korkor😂😂😂😂

rexfordedwin commented:

You been my spec of girl I want in my life since I was 7 years ..❤️❤️

Elegantial added:

No weapon mama, you are always winning in a grand style, still my favourite 😍🥰

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Vivian Jill's controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to Vivian Jill Lawrence's school feeding programme contract controversy.

In a video, the media personality celebrated as she expressed her excitement for the drama unfolding between the Kumawood actress and the alleged NDC constituency executive.

Afia Schwarzenegger's reaction to Vivian Jill Lawrence's controversy sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

