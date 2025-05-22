Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has advised his fans to live their life to the fullest

The 39-year-old, award-winning rapper cautioned his followers to stop worrying about naysayers and life struggles

Some social media users have reacted to Sarkodie's post on X, hailing him as a wise man in the comments section

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, widely known by his stage name Sarkodie, has recently shared an empowering message with his fans, urging them to embrace their lives fully and disregard the opinions of others, as well as societal pressures.

In a thoughtful post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on May 21, 2025, the BET award-winning artist reflected on the importance of personal growth and resilience.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie urges his fans to ignore haters and to stop worrying about life struggles

Musician Sarkodie, who juggled the satisfying roles of a devoted husband and father to two children, expressed that negativity can hinder one’s progress and productivity.

He emphasised that individuals should concentrate on their goals and work diligently towards their aspirations.

He stated that life is fleeting, which underlined that people should make the most of their time and not fixate on past experiences or the judgments of others.

He offered a poignant analogy:

"What’s your grandma’s father’s name? Pretty sure you don’t know and never think of him… that’s gonna be you someday. So live your life and stop worrying about what people think… enjoy every bit of it to the fullest! It’s a moving train you’re not that special."

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie looks dapper in a designer suit.

Sarkodie encourages his fans to stop worrying

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has won the attention of his fans after sharing some nuggets of wisdom on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@GhanaSocial remarked:

"Oh naaa this is a hoax my descendants and the whole world will remember me till eternity .. coz Jesus will manifest Himself through me and all will know that God is with us!."

Citizen K stated:

"Obede, I don’t second this! Do u think your great-grandchildren will never know your Name in future? Why does Kwame Nkrumah’s name still exist? People’s names persist across generations due to a mix of cultural, social, and practical factors. Names lyk Sarkodie, Shatta & Bhim will forever endure due to their significance in Ghana music.

Yawmensah quipped:

"Y3p3 nnwom, w’ab3 droppi abrabo mu nsem."

@nkrumahboateng posted:

"This is mostly an African thing, though, Sark. There are families with proper legacies and thus know their heritage."

Check out Sarkodie's post on X below:

Sarkodie "declares his bank balance"

Rapper Sarkodie sparked considerable buzz on X after he humorously responded to a claim made by Bishop Samuel Owusu, a prominent pastor and head of Pottersville Church International.

The bishop asserted during an interview on May 1, 2025, that every 25-year-old should have at least GH¢25,000 in their bank accounts.

Sarkodie, in light of this statement, candidly opened up his financial situation, saying that despite his considerable fame and the numerous gigs he has played since emerging onto the music scene, he has worked diligently to save only GH¢21,150.

This admission resonated with many young Ghanaians, highlighting the financial challenges that even successful artists face.

Sarkodie's post on X is below:

Tracy Sarkcess trends with her look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian entrepreneur Tracy A. Owusu-Addo, affectionately known as Tracy Sarkcess, who made a striking return, captivating attention with her sophisticated style at the annual Rapperholic concert held on December 25, 2024.

Tracy Sarkcess wore a dazzling black spaghetti strap dress that radiated confidence, beautifully highlighting her curves.

Her appearance at the event not only celebrated her husband's musical achievements but also showcased her flair for fashion, further solidifying her status as a style icon within the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

