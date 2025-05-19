Baby Maxin and her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, made a rare public appearance as they went shopping in town

The little girl looked grown up as she visited Amalena Children's Haven with her mother, where they purchased a new doll

Baby Maxin's public appearance with Nana Ama McBrown stirred massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxine Mawushi Mensah, courted attention after she and her mother stepped out in town for a bonding session in a recent video that surfaced on social media.

Baby Maxin looks all grown up as she goes shopping with her mother, Nana Ama McBrown. Photo source: @amalenachildrenshaven

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Maxin and her mother visited the popular mother care and baby shop, Amalena Children's Haven, for a shopping spree.

The little girl beamed with a smile as she asked her mother to purchase her a baby doll, carefully packaged in a box, with other items, including a feeding bottle and toys.

The celebrated actress and her daughter proceeded to unbox the baby doll inside the shop, with the young girl demonstrating how to use the feeding bottle.

Maxin, who looked all grown up, later put the doll into her arms to care for it and began to feed it with the bottle while singing a lullaby with McBrown as they enjoyed their bonding session at Amalena Children's Haven.

The sighting of the actress and her daughter marked a rare public appearance for the little girl in recent months.

Baby Maxin with her parents, Maxwell Mawu Mensah and Nana Ama McBrown. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Since welcoming her to the world at a facility in Canada in 2019 after several years of struggling with fertility issues, McBrown has kept her daughter off social media and has been spotted on fewer occasions at public functions for a few years now.

Her only biological daughter recently celebrated her sixth birthday on February 21, 2025. She marked her milestone with a photoshoot session with her mother.

The celebrated actress threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter, which was attended by many people, including her cousins and colleagues from school.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media, Baby Maxin held a bouquet in her hands as she arrived at her birthday party and was given a rousing reception by the attendees at McBrown's luxurious home.

Below is the video of Maxin shopping with her mother:

Reactions to Maxin and McBrown going shopping

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sweet Nickel commented:

"Baby Maxin has really grown beautifully papa. May the good Lord continue to protect you."

Piesie_ba said:

"I actually have to start speaking English cos how can baby Maxine of yesterday be actually speaking fluently like this😂? Like actually?"

Philflexy commented:

"We will be here in 5 years' time then Maxin will be older than all of us 🥰. The speed at which celebrity kids grow is shocking."

Mz Koranteng wrote:

"Maxim resembles one Nigerian actress. Her name is Sandra."

McBrown speaks about her adopted daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown spoke about her adopted daughter, Adepa, in an interview.

The celebrated Ghanaian actress recounted how she adopted the little girl after her mother tragically passed away.

McBrown also shared that she had a monthly visitation plan with Adepa's biological father, sparking many reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh