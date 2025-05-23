Influencer Ama Burland gave an epic clapback after a troll questioned why girls looked up to her

She spoke passionately about her hair products business, sharing details of how profitable it was

Many social media users commented to hail her and to speak about how influential Ama was

Social media influencer Princess Ama Burland bragged about how profitable her hair product business, Diya Organics was after a fan criticised her on social media.

Ama Burland responds to a troll and brags about her business after being questioned about her influence. Image Credit: @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Ama Burland replies to online critic

The banter between Ama Burland and a critic started when blogger Sika Official posted a video of her calling out people questioning her influential power.

One critic known as Kaymelo responded to the video and questioned why so many girls would look up to her.

"This is who these girls look up to? Lol I see," Kaymelo wrote.

In response, the renowned social media influencer shared screenshots of the revenue her hair products business, Diya Organics has made in three months. The figures were GH¢486.2k with a total order of 1,948.

In response, she bragged about being a business owner and wrote,

"As a business owner. This is my website overview over the last 90 days. And this excludes sales from My 9 distributors. The physical cash made from my walk in sale that had a lot of turnup and also daily walk in shop sales."

Explaining the figures in the pictures she had shared, she noted that they were just website purchases.

She added that it was not that she did not care if anyone looked up to her, but it was that particular comment which makes it look like there was nothing worth learning from her.

"A girl can’t be business-minded and funny simultaneously?😭 This is 1/3 of my businesses. The dashboard shows a significant increase in sales as compared to last year. So what’s there not to look up to? Mind you, my products cost between 45 to 80gh. Do you know how many you have to sell in 90 days to get that?"

The former Rants Bants and Confessions podcast cohost concluded her long reply to Kaymelo saying,

"Now as a beat maker. Who has the knowledge on who people should look up to. Can I see what inspiration your fellow beat makers can pick from you to keep them pushing? Im sure we all want to learn.😄Mine is down here👇🏻."

The video that sparked the banter on X is below:

Ama's reply to the critic:

Reactions to Ama Burland's sales revenue

Ama Burland's post sparked the admiration of many of her fans, such that they applauded her for standing up for herself and bragging about how profitable her hair products business was.

Others also raised concerns about drawing the attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after disclosing how much she made in the past few months.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

@MaxBlinkz32012 said:

"Wow impressive. Please add beard oil to your products🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 we the boys will buy @ama__burland"

@Beautiful_Bryt said:

"This is what we call neck pressing. Press am press am press am. 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡"

@ticklefari said:

"Just craving for the attention of GRA. I hope the required taxes are paid else they'll be coming for you after this post"

@FemalePainter said:

"Keep proving them wrooonngggggg Ama ❤️."

Ama Burland receives a birthday gift from Gisela Amponsah. Image Credit: @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Ama Burland cries after a birthday gift

YEN.com.gh reported that popular influencer Gisela Amponsah brought her best friend, Ama Burland, to tears after giving her a generous birthday gift.

In a heartfelt video shared on Snapchat, Ama expressed her awe and gratitude, saying she could hardly believe the amount her friend had gifted her.

The emotional moment resonated with many on social media, as fans flooded the comments to admire the big gesture on Ama Burland's birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh