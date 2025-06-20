Gospel singer Empress Gifty shared a video on social media that showed her at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of a vacation trip to Europe

The trip comes amid the ongoing and bitter public feud and legal battle between her and the controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

Empress Gifty, in the caption to her video, took a jab at Nana Agradaa using her mother's name, Agaga

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has been spotted at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of a trip to Europe.

The trip comes amid her ongoing legal battle with Ghanaian pastor Nana Agradaa and the never-ending social media attacks and counterattacks between them.

Empress Gifty travels abroad amid Agradaa feud

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Empress Gifty appeared at the departure terminal of the Kotoka International Airport.

The popular singer was dressed in a flowing yellow outfit and pulled two Balman luggage bags alongside her, containing her belongings, plus a handbag.

Empress Gifty smiled, indicating her joy at the time off she was about to enjoy abroad.

Her smile widened as she was surrounded by fans eager to take pictures with her and enjoy her company.

She shared the video on social media with a caption indicating her feud with Agradaa remained on her mind.

“Vacation loading: Agaga's superstar,” she captioned the video.

Empress Gifty did not state her destination, but her husband, Hopeson Adorye, shared on Facebook that she was headed to Europe.

Watch her TikTok video below.

Empress Gifty warns Agradaa about her mother

The gospel singer’s trip comes just a day after she issued a stern warning to Nana Agradaa against dragging her late mother, Agaga, into their ongoing beef.

Nana Agradaa had claimed previously that Empress Gifty’s late mother, Stella Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga, stole her name.

She said ‘Agaga’ was derived from her name, Agradaa, and told the singer that whenever she prayed to her mother’s spirit to come to her aid, she was rather’s summoning the spirit of Agradaa.

Gifty clapped back and warned Nana Agradaa that continuing to provoke her would end badly, as she has the spirit of God on her side.

Her Instagram video is below.

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty travelling abroad

The video of Empress Gifty at the Kotoka International Airport on her way to Europe sparked some interesting reactions on social media, with some people taking a dig at Agradaa.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

Adwoa said:

"Meanwhile, the other woman doesn’t even have a passport 🥺. May God have mercy on her."

Miss Grace🦋🌸 wrote:

"Someone is putting microphones in place to hold a press conference."

Nana Adjoa Royal😍 commented:

"Noko travel 🥰"

Pastor Ansah Official said:

"By the time you return deɛ na osofo maame has damaged me koraa🥹😂"

Empress Gifty sues Nana Agradaa for defamation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty filed a lawsuit against controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa for defamation of character.

Empress Gifty sought damages amounting to the sum of GH₵20 million from Agradaa for certain pronouncements she made against her.

Nana Agradaa claimed that the gospel singer was a promiscuous woman who had multiple affairs with rich individuals, including pastors, to finance her lifestyle, a claim the award-winning singer strenuously denied.

