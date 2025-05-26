Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry overseer, Nana Agradaa, has announced what the $800 that the CEO of The Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, was used for

While preaching during her church service, Agradaa noted that she used the $800 to buy bags of rice and filled envelopes with money and handed them to her church members

Many people admired her kind heart, while others weighed in on the $800 cash gift, which caused a frenzy in the country

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has opened up about what she used the $800 that the CEO of The Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, gifted her, which sparked a public uproar.

Agradaa shares what she used the $800 for

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, during a church sermon, Agradaa opened up about what she used the $800 Sammy Gyamfi gifted her.

She noted that she went to the Forex Bureau to change the $800 into cedis, and the money was used for the welfare of the church members.

The controversial televangelist noted that part of the money was used to buy bags of rice and handed to her church members. She also added that some money was placed into white envelopes and given to the congregation.

"I have gone to change the $800. Some of it was used to buy rice," she said in the video.

While preaching, Agradaa talked about how beautiful she looked, adding that on one occasion, when she wore a mauve dress and silver shoes, that meant that something important had happened.

That special occasion, she said, was the bags of rice and money gifts she gave to members who attended her church.

She and her church members expressed their profound gratitude to Sammy Gyamfi and President John Dramani Mahama for pardoning the Ghana Gold Board CEO.

Agradaa also expressed her profound gratitude to all the National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs who stood by her when the monetary gift caused a stir in the country.

"Wave the envelopes," she said repeatedly towards the end of the video.

