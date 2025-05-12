Agradaa, in a video, sent a message to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters over the dollar gift she received from Sammy Gyamfi

The televangelist urged the NDC supporters not to get upset over Sammy's generous gesture towards her, since the money was a small amount

Agradaa added that the supporters should pray for public encounters with Sammy Gyamfi or other senior officials who would gift them money

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has sent a message to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters over the controversy about the dollar gift from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking in front of her congregation at the Heaven Way Church during service on Sunday, May 11, 2025, the evangelist noted that Sammy Gyamfi only gave her $800, which she considered a small amount of money.

Agradaa urged the NDC supporters not to get upset over Sammy's generous gesture towards her, since the money was little.

She said:

"Sammy gave me only $800. You are complaining that the money is a lot when you convert it to the Ghanaian currency. $800 is not that much. It's no money. You guys should not behave like that. This should not bother you if you are an NDC supporter."

The controversial televangelist called on the NDC supporters to appreciate the gift she received from the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and tap into her blessings instead of complaining about it.

She added that the supporters should pray for public encounters with Sammy Gyamfi or other senior officials who would gift them money.

Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa's dollar gift controversy

Sammy Gyamfi was embroiled in controversy after a video of him gifting televangelist Agradaa multiple dollar notes during an encounter at a funeral service emerged on social media.

The acting chief executive officer of the Ghana Gold Board's generous gesture sparked massive outrage from Ghanaians, who questioned why a public official like him had numerous dollar notes.

The backlash from the video prompted Sammy Gyamfi to apologise for giving money to Evangelist Mama Pat. He also explained that he gave the money to the televangelist as an act of kindness.

Despite the apology, many Ghanaians, including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have called on President John Dramani Mahama to sack him from his role at the Ghana Gold Board and investigate him for alleged corruption.

Below is the video of Agradaa sending a message to NDC supporters:

Agradaa's remarks about dollar gift stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

GistWriter commented:

"The money I saw was never $800. Never!"

Rosemond Mawuena said:

"Dashing is not the problem, but it went into the wrong hands."

Nanaba Kuffour Sika commented:

"In fact, Agradaa is so smart, she set Sammy Gyamfi up."

Mussing Dabre wrote:

"I don’t blame you. I blame Sammy. We travelled from Accra to the North East to campaign for Mahama."

Chief of Staff summons Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, summoned Sammy Gyamfi to the Jubilee House over the controversy surrounding his dollar gift to Agradaa.

Reports indicated that the acting chief executive officer of the Ghana Gold Board was summoned to explain why he gave Agradaa the money.

News of the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah summoning Sammy Gyamfi to the Jubilee House garnered reactions from Ghanaians.

