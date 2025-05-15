Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah sparked the thoughts of many Ghanaians to question the exact amount politician Sammy Gyamfi gifted pastor Nana Agradaa

In pictures he shared on X, he showed the eight $100 notes and expressed awe at how little they looked compared to the several notes Agradaa flaunted in the viral video

Ameyaw Debrah's post caused a stir on social media, with many people sharing their views on the viral and controversial incident

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has demonstrated what $800 looks like amid ongoing tensions after politician Sammy Gyamfi gifted female pastor Agradaa that amount in public.

Ameyaw Debrah flaunts $800 in photos. Image Credit: @AmeyawDebrah

Source: Twitter

Ameyaw Debrah flaunts $800

Ameyaw Debrah took to his X account to show what $800 looks like, to give followers a visual representation of the money in question.

His post on X came in response to widespread curiosity and confusion on social media over the denominations seen in the controversial video of Agradaa receiving a cash gift from Mr Gyamfi.

The celebrated blogger was left in awe at the size of the money Mr Gyamfi, who is the acting CEO of GoldBod, allegedly gifted the overseer of Heaven Way Church, Agradaa.

In the pictures, the Ghanaian blogger displayed eight $100 notes and expressed how awed he was at what they looked like compared to the several notes Agradaa was spotted with in the viral video.

"OMG, so this is what 800 dollars looks like? Thank you, Jesus 🙏."

Although the trending video was not of high quality, it appeared that Sammy Gyamfi handed Nana Agradaa $100 bills. This deduction is based on the visible gold security print, which is characteristic of U.S. $100 notes. However, it remains unclear whether other denominations were included in the cash gift.

Reactions to Ameyaw Debrah flaunting $800

The post subtly addressed scepticism on social media, where many Ghanaians were questioning the actual amount given, especially after the trending video showed Agradaa clutching several notes and celebrating exuberantly.

Others also noted that Ameyaw Debrah's post was not a true representation of the $800 Mr Gyamfi gifted Agradaa, since the denomination of the dollar notes was not known.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to Mr Debrah's post:

@MaaSulu said:

"Your denominations are higher that’s why 😊😊if you had lower denominations, you will feel it well and it will look plenty😄."

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

"😂😂😂😂 only myopic minds believe that money was $800. Ameyaw, forget them."

@_Fiifi_Sage said:

"And Agradaa and the NDC want us to believe that the plenty 100 dollar notes amounted to just 800 dollars😆😆😆."

@LampardOko51138 said:

"What do you seek to achieve with this? That there’s only one denomination for the dollar? Ow Ameyaw!!!"

Agradaa and Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi gifts Nana Agradaa $800 in a video. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat and @sammygyamfi_official

Source: Facebook

Afia Schwarzenegger exposes Sammy Gyamfi's wife

YEN.com.gh reported that comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger waded into the ongoing social media storm surrounding politician Sammy Gyamfi’s alleged $800 cash gift to popular evangelist Nana Agradaa.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Afia Schwar came to the defence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s National Communications Officer, arguing that the gesture was harmless and generous. She pushed back at critics questioning the rationale behind the gift.

However, what truly stirred up the conversation was her bold claim that Sammy Gyamfi’s wife, Irene, reportedly spends as much as $10,000 on luxury wigs.

Afia Schwar's claims sparked a debate in the comment section, with many Ghanaians debating the appropriateness of the cash gift and the credibility of her claims about Irene.

Source: YEN.com.gh