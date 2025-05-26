Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah bagged three major awards at the just-ended 2025 Ghana Comedy Awards

His 3 awards include Stand-Up Comedian of the Year, Comedy Special of the Year (OB Live at Bukom Arena), and Radio Comedy Show of the Year (WMT Show)

OB Amponsah’s impressive win cements his legacy as a leading figure within the Ghanaian comedy scene

At the recent 2025 Ghana Comedy Awards, OB Amponsah, the comedic treasure of Ghana, was awarded three top awards that solidified his spot as one of the comedy greats in the country.

The multi-dimensional comedian won Stand-Up Comedian of the Year. His extensive catalogue of superb live comedy clearly deserves this recognition, which blends humour-related entertainment, social commentary, and storytelling reflecting shared experiences together with wit, creativity, and relish. OB's craft has not only filled theatres but also built a large group of loyal comedy fans across the length and breadth of the country.

One of the standout moments for the night was Comedy Special of the Year being awarded to his sold-out headline show, OB Live at Bukom Arena. The historic event saw the 4,000-capacity Bukom Boxing Arena sold out. This was a historic moment for Ghanaian stand-up comedy, and it also demonstrated OB's star power and willingness to take creative risks.

OB Amponsah also took away the Radio Comedy Show of the Year award for The WMT Show. The WMT Show, a radio-based show that humorously tackles trending topical issues, has become popular among supporters and proved that OB has talents that transcend the stage and travel into the airwaves.

These triple wins are not just awards, they're a celebration of OB Amponsah’s journey, hard work, and impact on the comedy industry in Ghana. From hospital corridors as an optometrist to comedy stages and radio studios, OB continues to inspire with his originality, passion, and commitment to the growth of Ghanaian comedy. He is truly a martyr, a true genius and a role model to the many who want to take the bold decision in chasing their dreams.

His comedy resume is stacked as he has at least 5 comedy specials under his belt, these include Popular But Broke held in December 2021 at the National Theatre, Surviving Akuffo held in January 2024 at the Jamestown Coffee company and OB live at Bukom Boxing Arena, which was a show that marked his 10th anniversary in the comedy industry and was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in December 2024.

As the curtains close on this year’s Ghana Comedy Awards, one thing is clear: OB Amponsah is not just an individual who can cleverly crack jokes, but he is on track to become Ghana’s leading figure in the comedy industry.

