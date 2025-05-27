Preacher Nana Agradaa has flaunted a brand new Lexus amidst her ongoing beef with gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye

Agradaa unveiled her new vehicle the same day that her 'rival' grabbed headlines by showing off in a Tesla SUV

The back and forth between the two women sparked excited reactions from Ghanaians as their beef shows no sign of slowing down

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Nana Agradaa, unveiled a brand new Lexus in response to Empress Gifty's Tesla disclosure.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Agradaa was spotted in the SUV bragging about the newest addition to her garage.

Nana Agradaa flaunts brand new Lexus after Empress Gifty unveiled a new Tesla in the latest leg of their feud. Image credit: @originaagradaa, @empressgifty60

The controversial preacher noted that she purchased the vehicle herself, contrasting it with Empress Gifty, who she has accused of having affairs with pastors to bankroll her lifestyle.

Agradaa turned up the heat by using the gospel singer's 'Noko' catch phrase, which has become a bone of contention in their ongoing beef.

Nana Agradaa shared the video of herself in her new car mere hours after Gifty went viral for flaunting a brand new Tesla.

The preacher made it clear her video was a response to Empress Gifty by using her catchphrase and speaking about the allegations she's made against the singer.

Nana Agradaa responds to Empress Gifty's Tesla

Award winning gospel singer and media personality, Empress Gifty, sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of herself in a new car.

The singer bragged about her ability to have access to any kind of brand new vehicle at anytime she likes.

Nana Agradaa, Empress Gifty show off their new cars ahead of their courtroom battle. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @empressgifty60

Empress was celebrating the first anniversary of her show, UCook, and took the opportunity to flaunt her luxurious and flamboyant lifestyle.

Fans interpreted the video as a dig at Nana Agradaa and the preacher did not disappoint with her response flaunting her own new tear-rubber car.

The beef between the two women kicked off after Hopeson Adorye, Gifty's husband, called for Agradaa to be assaulted for her role in the Sammy Gyamfi dollar sharing scandal.

Agradaa's response skipped Adorye and targeted his wife, Empress Gifty, who the preacher accused of being unfaithful to her husband.

She levelled damaging accusations of infidelity and promiscuousness against the popular gospel singer.

Empress responded by suing Agradaa for Gh₵ 20million, prompting the beef between the two that continues unabated every single day.

Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa's Lexus

Nana Agradaa's Lexus video sparked interesting reactions from Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some responses below.

maame 🥰❤️‍🩹araba sunshine 🥰 said:

"I can't stop laughing eiiiiiii 🥰🥰"

Mzz Jlo said:

"I swear Agradaa, Empress is your madam because eeeii."

Success Gh 🦋🦋🍫 said:

"Agradaa I think Gifty is giving you pressure because it seems you have to retaliate to everything she does."

Agradaa threatens Empress Gifty's marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Agradaa threatened to destroy Empress Gifty's marriage with her revelations once their defamation case goes to court.

In a video, Agradaa said she is ready to prove every single allegation she made against Empress Gifty in court.

She said her revelations would be so damaging that the singer's marriage to politician Hopeson Adorye will not survive.

