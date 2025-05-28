Obrafour, in a video, performed in front of a smaller crowd at the Dominion Centre in London on May 25, 2025

Other artists who performed at the music event in the UK were Slim Busterr, Jupitar, Joint 77, and Kojo Blakk

The video from the seemingly empty music concert drew mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Legendary Ghanaian rapper Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, has courted attention following his recent musical event in the UK.

Veteran musician Obrafour performs in an almost-empty auditorium at his UK show. Photo source: @ghview_, @iamobrafour

The musician performed at the Celebrating Hiplife and Hi Life Legends in London concert at the Dominion Centre on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Other artists billed for the concert were Slim Busterr, Jupitar, Joint 77, and Kojo Blakk.

The recently deceased highlife music legend Dada KD was also billed to perform at the music concert before his untimely passing on Friday, May 16, 2025.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Obrafour was seen performing his songs in front of a smaller crowd at the main auditorium of the Dominion Centre in London.

It seemed the event organisers struggled to sell tickets and recorded low attendance despite booking some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music industry for the last two to three decades.

Other reports claimed that Obrafour performed in front of only 17 people who bought tickets to see him and his colleagues thrill fans in what was supposed to be a night for the celebration of hiplife and highlife music.

Veteran Ghanaian rappers Obrafour and Okyeame Kwame. Photo source: @iamobrafour, @okyeamekwame

The number of people who attended the concert was also relatively far lower than the seating capacity of the Dominion Centre, which can accommodate about 2,069 individuals in its main auditorium.

The reception of many people in the crowd failed to match Obrafour's energy, as they showed little enthusiasm and kept their eyes glued to their smartphones while he joyfully delivered a strong musical performance.

The low crowd turnout and the reception the Oye Ohene hitmaker received at the Celebrating Hiplife and Hi Life Legends in London concert at the Dominion Centre fell short of the vibrant energy typical of his hall-of-fame-worthy three-decade career in the Ghanaian music industry.

The footage also triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who raised many questions on social media.

Below is the video of Obrafour performing in an empty auditorium at his UK show:

Obrafuor's empty auditorium UK show stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

benz0.1 commented:

"UK hard🤣🤣. Unless you are too good before you can fill this place."

Nana Agyemang said:

"Can’t feel entitled to someone’s money in bids to entertain them."

Kwaku Agyei Ansong commented:

"Sold out concert 🤣🤣😭😭."

AD said:

"The promoters are terrible."

