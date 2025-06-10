Ghanaians in Berlin celebrated at the Carnival of Cultures by dancing to President Mahama's campaign song, "Kwen Kwen"

The Carnival of Cultures in Berlin is a large multicultural festival held annually, showcasing diversity through music, dance, art, and cuisine

"Kwen Kwen," composed by Nacee, was not only a campaign anthem but also a chart-topping hit during the 2024 elections in Ghana

Ghanaians in Berlin were seen joyfully dancing to the beats of President John Mahama’s campaign song, "Kwen Kwen," at the renowned Carnival of Cultures (Karneval der Kulturen).

Ghanaians in Berlin dancing to the beats of President John Mahama’s "Kwen Kwen" campaign song at the Carnival of Cultures, celebrating unity and cultural pride. Photo credit: Ghanaposts/Instagram

The event, one of the largest multicultural festivals in Europe, brought together thousands of people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate diversity, culture, and unity. However, this year, the sound of Mahama’s campaign anthem echoed through the streets in the diaspora.

The Carnival of Cultures, held annually from the 6th to the 9th of June in Berlin, is a spectacular showcase of cultural diversity with music, dance, art, and cuisine from around the world. It’s a celebration where communities can express their heritage and raise awareness about cultural unity.

The vibrant energy of Ghanaians in Berlin as they show their support for President John Mahama at the renowned Carnival of Cultures. Photo credit: Ghanaposts/Instagram

This celebration for the Ghanaians in Berlin surprisingly became an opportunity to not only partake in the festivities but also to support their beloved country and praise President John Mahama for recent achievements. They thought the best way to do so was to jam to the anthem that captured the hearts of many during the historic 2024 elections.

The video of their celebration is below.

Reactions to Kwen Kwen chants in Berlin

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by sikaofficial1 on Twitter. Some of the reactions are below.

@Amable011 commented:

"This song should have won the most popular song of the year in the recent 🏆 Awards ceremony held. But you know, politics as usual."

@RichardOseiAko4 wrote:

"Our artists can’t do tap in with the organisers hrrrr always UK and USA shows nkoaaa."

@oKManuel36 commented:

"Ghana to the World."

How "Kwen Kwen" became an anthem

In the build-up to the 2024 presidential election, the major flagbearers and their parties explored various ways to popularise themselves, their candidacies, and manifestos.

One of the ways the parties did this was through campaign songs and slogans. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President John Mahama's campaign team contracted gospel singer Nacee, real name Nana Osei, to compose a catchy campaign tune for the current Head of State.

Nacee, a frequent collaborator of the NDC, duly obliged and came up with "Kwen Kwen", which went on to become a soundtrack of the 2024 elections.

The song could be heard across streets, town squares, homes, and even social media platforms, symbolising a movement.

Nacee reacts as Kwen Kwen hits #1

YEN.com.gh previously reported that during the election period, Kwen Kwen dominated Apple Music’s Top 100 most played tracks in Ghana, reaching the coveted #1 spot. Right behind it was “Funds,” a hit by Nigerian star Davido featuring ODUMODUBLVCK.

In reaction to this, Nacee shared a screenshot from both Apple Music and Boomplay where his song was number one on both platforms. He then went on to thank Ghanaians for their immense love for the song.

