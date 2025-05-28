The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, flaunted his 2025 Chevrolet Corvette at the CID Headquarters on May 27, 2025

In trending social media videos, the politician appeared confused as EOCO officials picked him up following his CID interrogation

Many people commented on his wealth, while others admired the expensive sports car and wondered how much he paid in duty

Politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, well known as Chairman Wontumi, caused a stir online when he arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in a 2025 registered Chevrolet Corvette.

Chairman Wontumi flaunts his 2025 Chevrolet Corvette

The owner of Akonta Mining got many Ghanaians talking when videos of him arriving at the CID headquarters in a sports car surfaced on social media.

Upon arrival, he found a parking spot, and when he got out of his expensive 2025 registered Chevrolet Corvette, he was met by several bloggers.

In videos trending on social media showed Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) officials whisked him away in a convoy of pickup cars after his interrogation at the CID headquarters.

Chairman Wontumi looked confused as he got out of his expensive car and interacted with the EOCO officials as to why they were picking him up from the CID headquarters.

Also, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, spoke to the media about how the interrogation went, adding that they answered all their questions. He also announced that his client was hospitalised after his about six-hour interrogation with the EOCO officials.

Videos of Chairman Wontumi's sports car

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi's 2025 Chevrolet Corvette

Many Ghanaians talked about the beautiful, expensive sports car while speaking about Chairman Wontumi's wealth.

Others were also left in awe that he would show up to his interrogation at the CID headquarters in a sports car.

The reactions of Ghanaians to Chairman Wontumi flaunting his 2025 registered Chevrolet Corvette are below:

pappa_rhule said:

"You drive a Corvette and u want Ghanaians to plead on your behalf😂😂😂😂."

gidovetty said:

"Killa song for Labadi beach 🏖️ those days 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

phizym said:

"He should show us how much duty he paid."

dee_osei555 said:

"The song at the background 😂."

clarice.nakour said:

"Ghanaians and song-matching situations.🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭."

trishawhyte91 said:

"Money ain't shidddd😂😂😂 ,my chairman nie😂😂🔥🔥."

Chairman Wontumi rushed to the hospital

YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi was reportedly rushed to a hospital after a lengthy interrogation session with officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

A video shared by Ghanaian blogger The 1957 News showed the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman being escorted in a convoy of high-security pickups, drawing attention across social media platforms.

According to reports, the owner of Akonta Mining took ill during questioning, prompting EOCO officials to arrange for urgent medical attention. While his lawyer confirmed that Wontumi was indeed hospitalised, he declined to unveil the hospital's name.

