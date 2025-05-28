A young man believed to be Chairman Wontumi’s brother was seen at the hospital where the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is receiving treatment.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO over a $55 million fraud case linked to his company, Akonta Mining

NPP supporters reportedly blocked a previous NIB search of his residence before he voluntarily reported to police and was later hospitalised

A young man, purported to be the brother of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been spotted at the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was seen among a group of NPP supporters who stormed the hospital to show solidarity with Chairman Wontumi amid his alleged fraud investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi's brother looks concerned about his arrest by the EOCO. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/TikTok & Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

In a video circulating on social media, the young man looked distraught over his elder brother's arrest by EOCO and subsequent hospitalisation.

He appeared visibly concerned about his brother's health condition as he anxiously waited for answers from the doctors and lawyers representing Chairman Wontumi.

Why Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO

ChairmanWontumi was reportedly arrested by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in connection with a $55 million fraud case allegedly involving his company, Akonta Mining.

Before this arrest, some National Investigation Bureau (NIB) operatives stormed his residence in Kumasi on Friday, May 23, 2025, to execute a search warrant.

The NIB operatives were, however, unsuccessful, as some NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region reportedly impeded their attempt.

Chairman Wontumi subsequently reported himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Wontumi was formally cautioned by the CID, granted bail, and instructed to return on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

However, when he reported to the CID Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, EOCO operatives immediately picked him up for further questioning.

According to media reports, Chairman Wontumi was kept in EOCO custody for over six hours, a situation that led to his hospitalisation later in the evening.

The purported brother of the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman reportedly followed the process, standing in solidarity with his relative every step of the way.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Chairman Wontumi's arrest

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on Chairman Wontumi's arrest by EOCO.

Below are a few of the comments:

@1BongoIdeas said:

"If EOCO arrests you, you would not be seen until you’re released. No amount of protest can change that. The NPP members should have known. This is EOCO we talking about."

@madison_ben5 also said:

"Let’s hope they take him to Volta region. That place far from Accra so they can’t use aboboya to transport the low IQ people there for their hooliganism."

@NiggaCl44939 commented|:

"You think Eoco is just like your normal police station you see in your village. Not until they are satisfied with what they are doing your so-called Chairman won’t be released. So go find somewhere sleep for now."

Kwaku Manu reacts to Chairman Wontumi’s arrest and detention by EOCO and advises party sympathisers. Photo source: Kwaku Manu, Chairman Wontumi

Kwaku Manu reacts to Chairman Wontumi’s arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu reacted to Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Kumawood actor spoke on the alleged crimes and advised political sympathisers against protesting on the streets.

Kwaku Manu also called out Wontumi over his past allegations against President John Mahama and other big names.

