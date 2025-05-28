Kwaku Manu, in a trending video, reacted to Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Kumawood actor spoke on the alleged crimes and advised political sympathisers against protesting on the streets

Kwaku Manu also called out Wontumi over his past allegations against President John Mahama and other big names

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has reacted to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Kwaku Manu reacts to Chairman Wontumi’s arrest and detention by EOCO and advises party sympathisers. Photo source: Kwaku Manu, Chairman Wontumi

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman was apprehended by security operatives after he was invited for questioning by the Criminal Investigations Department at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

Footage of Chairman Wontumi's arrest emerged on social media. He had been earlier charged with illegal mining-related offences.

Reports suggested that the controversial politician was arrested over an alleged $55 million fraud case involving his company, Akonta Mining.

Reacting to Chairman Wontumi's arrest, Kwaku Manu highlighted President Mahama's promise to tackle corruption and prosecute any political figure from the previous administration who would be implicated in any criminal activity.

The Kumawood actor stated that Wontumi was not the only political figure who had been detained by the security agencies and that others were in custody since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returned to power after the 2024 elections.

He alleged that some former government officials were in custody for embezzling huge sums of money that could have been used to develop the country and improve the living conditions of regular citizens.

Chairman Wontumi with his expensive and luxurious Corvette in public. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @ghbrain

Kwaku Manu claimed that Chairman Wontumi was currently facing four criminal cases. He questioned why the youth would protest on behalf of politicians whenever an official is detained for questioning.

He advised them to think about the well-being of their family members and loved ones before participating in protests.

He also mentioned that Chairman Wontumi's sympathisers should allow for the politician to go through the legal process and not endanger their lives by protesting on the street.

Kwaku Manu also called out the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman over some of the wild allegations and insults he hurled at President John Dramani Mahama and the Vice-President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on his media platforms in the past.

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu reacting to Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention:

Kwaku's remarks about Wontumi's arrest stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BenGazy-dy2ps commented:

"This message is very good. Thank you, more fire, Kwaku Manu."

oboyesikky5936 said:

"What surprises me koraaa sef be the woman wey dey in front shouting and fighting the officer. Ei, Wontumi ein wife and kids dey sleep at that time, and you, somebody’s wife or mother, are there fighting for politicians who don’t know your existence sef."

kwakuamedor558 commented:

"Thanks, Bro Kwaku Manu. Well spoken."

Kwame A-Plus mocks Wontumi after his arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A-Plus criticised Wontumi after his arrest and detention by the EOCO.

The Gomoa Central constituency MP shared an old video of the NPP executive speaking on his radio station.

Kwame A-Plus' response to Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention triggered many reactions on social media.

