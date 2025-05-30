Multiple award-winning gospel singer subtly jabbed televangelist Nana Agradaa and her husband Angel Asiamah

Her powerful social media surfaced amid news of Mr Asaimah throwing away a writ of summons filed against his wife, Agradaa

Many people took to the comment section to hail Empress Gifty for her composure amid the online banter coming from Agradaa's camp

Celebrated gospel singer Empress Gifty has subtly taken a swipe at controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa after her husband Angel Asiamah, threw the writ of summons document on the floor.

Empress Gifty subtly jabs Agradaa

During Agradaa's court appearance on Monday, May 26, 2025, she was served a writ of summons regarding the GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by Empress Gifty.

Her husband and junior pastor, Mr Asiamah, was in court to support his beloved wife, Agradaa, as a video showed him throwing the writ of summons filed against her on the floor.

On the same day, the Watch Me hitmaker on Instagram shared a powerful and spiritual admiration of her songs in church.

In the caption, she dropped some words of wisdom. She noted that being successful attracted enemies and that progressing in life mostly breeds jealousy.

"Success attracts enemies. Progress invites jealousy," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Empress Gifty further stated in the concluding parts of her message that if nobody hated you, that meant that you were not making it in life. '

She described her ministration of the gospel and her performance at church as Noko Spiritual.

"If nobody hates you, you are not making it in life. Noko Spiritual," she wrote in the message.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's message

The reactions of social media users to Empress Gifty's coded message to Agradaa and her husband are below:

aklerhmusic said:

"Well said with spiritual intelligence 🫡"

fafashoney said:

"Every level with its enemies…….do what you are doing sis. We love you 🥰"

pokuaah_grace said:

"My mother mother watching you from afar all the time ⌚ keep going mom 🙌❤️❤️the moment mom, you open your mouth 👄 , let world 🗺 see His greatness in you mom.i love 😍 you dearly woman of God ❤️"

ophelia.ophe said:

"Noko spiritual. God has got your back 🔥🔥"

pokuaah_grace said:

"My woman of God 🙌, it's your time, I pray for more grace and the wisdom of God to be able to accomplished your vision in Christ Jesus 🙌. TO GOD be the glory 🙌"

monagye_closet said:

"Noko SPIRITUAL, WELL SAID 🔥🔥❤️."

Kuami Eugene performs ‘Watch Me’ at a concert

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel sensation Empress Gifty was overwhelmed with emotion after highlife and afrobeats star Kuami Eugene performed her hit song Watch Me at a concert.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Empress Gifty expressed deep appreciation for Kuami Eugene’s performance, which saw the crowd passionately singing along to every word at the top of their voices.

The moving moment sparked conversation online, with many fans praising the spiritual impact of the song and sharing how it had touched their lives personally.

