Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama to halt the rise of the cedi against the dollar.

Kuami Eugene pleads with President Mahama to halt the cedi's rise against the dollar.



Eugene shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to voice out his concerns with the current trajectory of the Ghana cedi on the exchange market.

Since the start of April, the Ghana cedi has strongly appreciated against its major trading partners, particularly the dollar.

It has risen from Gh₵ 15 to the dollar on April 1st to its current price of Gh₵ 10 to $1.

Many Ghanaians, particularly those based abroad, have voiced their concerns over the cedi's rise, which has made sending forex back home to Ghana much more expensive.

Kuami Eugene begs Mahama for help

On his Twitter account, Kuami Eugene said most of the dollar reserves he has saved over the years have lost all their value.

Kuami Eugene cries that all his saved dollar reserves are rapidly losing value.



The 2020 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year winner added that he is happy that the cedi is gaining strength, but feels shortchanged due to his cash reserves losing value.

"We beg Pres. @JDMahama for slow down small, my dollar reserves all dey go waste. I’m happy and sad at the same time," Kuami Eugene said.

See his Twitter post below.

Kuami Eugene echoed the cries of other Ghanaians with mixed feelings about the rising cedi.

U.S.-based Ghanaian Kevin Taylor similarly praised the Mahama administration for its good work that has raised the cedi's value.

Taylor lamented that while impressive, the drop in the dollar's value is too much, as it presents challenges when it comes to sending money back home.

He said Ghanaians voted for the NDC to reduce the cedi-dollar imbalance but are now begging for the current rate of Gh₵ 10 to be maintained for some time.

Watch his TikTok video below.

Kuami Eugene's dollar cries spark reactions

Ghanaians shared varied reactions to Kuami Eugene's complaints about the cedi's rise against the dollar.

Nungua Cardi B said:

"Don’t worry, Kuami."

KOJO DYNAMIC wrote:

"😂😂😂 President John Mahama will stop at 3.5."

Daily wins noted:

"If you were having $100k last month, is it not the same $100k today? Masa, be serious, this is simple economics."

E GO OVER YOU wrote:

"Take it all and go for gold and stress less."

M c S o u L opined:

"You think say ibi you pɛ dey this country inside, so sake of your dollars make we hold or stop a national agenda?"

Kuami Eugene denies song-stealing accusations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene denied allegations of stealing from other artists.

Eugene has faced multiple accusations of using other artists' work in his music without assigning credit.

However, the singer denied the claims, noting that all he does is sampling, which is a legitimate part of the music process.

