Social media personality Ayisha Modi has intensified her recent feud with renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

The former Stonebwoy superfan complained that the content creator had disrespected her in a video posted to his channel

Ayisha Modi, in a video, called her associate in Ghana to visit Sheldon and get him to apologise and delete the video on his platform

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality Ayisha Modi has intensified her feud with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon after harshly criticising him over his heated exchanges with Shatta Wale on social media.

The former diehard fan of Stonebwoy held a TikTok live session on Tuesday, May 21, 2025, where she continued her ongoing verbal attack on the award-winning content creator.

Ayisha Modi had recently expressed her intention to discipline Kwadwo Sheldon for what she saw as disrespectful conduct towards Shatta Wale.

In a video, the US-based socialite engaged in a phone call with some of her associates in Ghana, where she shared her plans. She complained that the YouTuber had disrespected her in a video he uploaded on his channel.

Ayisha Modi, who recently switched her allegiance from musician Stonebwoy's camp to Shatta Wale's camp, called on an associate to visit Kwadwo Sheldon's residence and get him to apologise and delete the video on his platform.

She noted that the content creator needed to be issued a 24-hour ultimatum to abide by her demands.

She said:

"Drag Kwadwo Sheldon for me. He is joking with me. He did a video about me. Give him 24 hours to delete the video. They play with me on social media too much. The disrespect is getting too much. Right now, I have to show them my back. Please order him to delete that video within the next 24 hours."

Ayisha Modi's issues with Kwadwo Sheldon

Ayisha Modi's recent issues with Kwadwo Sheldon began after the latter trashed Shatta Wale's help following a massive flooding incident at his estate on Sunday, May 19, 2025.

The YouTuber, who has been feuding with the dancehall musician in recent years, blasted him for offering to help him while neglecting his mother. He also claimed that the SM boss' help was not genuine.

Kwadwo Sheldon's remarks about Shatta Wale renewed tensions between the two men as they traded insults on social media.

Ayisha Modi later inserted herself into the feud and slammed the YouTuber for ridiculing the musician's mother after turning down his offer.

Kwadwo Sheldon later apologised for dragging Shatta Wale's mother into his feud with the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker and responded to Ayisha in a video.

The video of the ultimatum is below:

Ayisha Modi's issues with Sheldon stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

khobby rich commented:

"Try anything funny, and the law will take care of it."

Nana-Yaw-Elliott said:

"You think Sheldon is a pushover like that 😂😂😂."

Kelly Moore | Ghanaian blogger wrote:

"Chale this woman what dey do am 😂😂."

Ken Carson commented:

"Ayisha Modi is a troll and once you people understand her sarcasm, you go see how funny she is🤣🤣🤣."

Ayisha Modi slams her ex-husband Abass Sariki

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ayisha Modi slammed her ex-husband and advised people against buying from him.

She claimed that Abass Sariki Giwa, who was enthroned as a chief in 2024, was beneath her despite his position.

Ayisha Modi's dismissive remarks about her ex-husband garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

