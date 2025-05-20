Sempe Mantse: Ga Chief's Son Mysteriously Passes Away in His Room, Family Mourns
- The Sempe Mantse, Nii Adotey Otintor II, has reportedly lost his son, a young man identified as Nii Adotey
- Nii Adotey sadly passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025, after he allegedly shot himself in his room
- It is reported that he was involved in a land dispute before his heartbreaking demise
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
A young man believed to be the son of Sempe Mantse, Nii Adotey Otintor II, has passed away mysteriously.
The sad incident happened on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at his residence in Accra. Reports indicate that the young man, named Nii Adotey, was found in a pool of blood after he allegedly shot himself.
However, it is suspected that a young man who had issued several threats on Nii may have had a hand in his demise.
Who is Nii Adotey?
Nii Adotey passes away at his residence
This is after many months and even years of being engaged in a land dispute with a young man identified as Shamanky Junior, who used to be his friend.
Nii Adotey reportedly left a note in his room. In the note dated May 15, 2025, he wrote that his life was in danger. He opened up about how Shamanky had issued various threats, including threats of taking his life.
Watch the video of a narration of the incidents below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh