A young man believed to be the son of Sempe Mantse, Nii Adotey Otintor II, has passed away mysteriously.

The sad incident happened on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at his residence in Accra. Reports indicate that the young man, named Nii Adotey, was found in a pool of blood after he allegedly shot himself.

Popular Ga Chief reportely loses his son. Image source: Sempe Mantse, Ayisha Modi

However, it is suspected that a young man who had issued several threats on Nii may have had a hand in his demise.

Nii Adotey passes away at his residence

This is after many months and even years of being engaged in a land dispute with a young man identified as Shamanky Junior, who used to be his friend.

Nii Adotey reportedly left a note in his room. In the note dated May 15, 2025, he wrote that his life was in danger. He opened up about how Shamanky had issued various threats, including threats of taking his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh