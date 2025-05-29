Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa announced a new development in her impending court battle with Empress Gifty

The Heaven Way Ministries head pastor alleged that some prominent Ghanaians called her to settle her case with the singer out of court

Agradaa said she responded by vowing to proceed to court to destroy Empress Gifty's marriage as she had previously promised

Ghanaian priestess-turned-evangelist Nana Agradaa has alleged that a coordinated effort is underway to prevent her from facing Empress Gifty in open court.

Nana Agradaa claims she rejected an offer from prominent people to settle her Empress Gifty court case. Image credit: @empressgifty60, @originalagradaa

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mama Pat alleged that some prominent personalities in Ghanaian society have approached her about settling her case with the Watch Me hitmaker out of court.

Empress Gifty sued Nana Agradaa for defamation after the preacher alleged she engaged in multiple affairs with pastors to fund her flashy lifestyle. She sought Gh₵ 20 million in damages in the court filing.

Following the legal action, Nana Agradaa vowed to prove her allegations in court, which she promised would lead to the destruction of the gospel singer's marriage.

Nana Agradaa shares court case update

The preacher, whose real name is Patricia Asiedu, claimed that she received calls from two unnamed influential personalities pleading for an amicable resolution to the matter, but vowed not to heed their calls.

Nana Agradaa vows to destroy Empress Gifty's marriage with evidence once their Gh₵ 20 million court case commences. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @empressgifty60

She claimed she has every intention of appearing in court to fulfil her vow of destroying Empress Gifty's marriage.

"Two prominent people called me to drop the case. I said no. You could tell they wanted me to end the matter, but I'm not the one who took the case to court."

"We will go to court because I want to prove to Ghanaians that you cannot dirty Christianity and go free. What I hate most in this world is adultery." Agradaa said.

She added that she never takes on a fight she cannot win and advised Empress Gifty to tighten her seatbelt for a long fight.

Nana Agradaa said she will show up in court prepared with audio evidence that will prove her allegations and destroy Empress Gifty for good.

Nana Agradaa's Empress Gifty update sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their reactions to Nana Agradaa's claim that important personalities pleaded with her to settle her case with Empress Gifty.

mijay2021 wrote:

"Agra and keys. You think Gifty will stoop that low to settle out of court? Madam fior na yabr3 wo."

secretsdds said:

"Look who is talking about Christianity? What does she know about it… She is a typical example of what Paul said to Timothy.. 'Be mindful of what you will do for people not to speak against our God'…."

dorothea_eli wrote:

"You dey lie 😂😂😂 Gifty will never settle out of court."

timewithaduaba noted:

"Smh! Settings woman. She thinks she has sense..smh."

theonlyserwaa wrote:

"She is soo scared 😂."

Nana Agradaa unveils new Lexus

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Agradaa unveiled a tear-rubber Lexus car, in an escalation of her social media beef with Empress Gifty.

The two popular online personalities have been exchanging barbs online, separate from their impending court case.

After Empress Gifty dropped a new Tesla on her social media handles, Nana Agradaa responded by flaunting her new possession, a Lexus SUV, as the two women battled to show who lived a more luxurious life.

