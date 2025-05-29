Ghana lost to Nigeria in their 2025 Unity Cup semi-final tie at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on May 28, 2025

Sharaf Mahama and Sam Kofi Atta Mills, in a video, were spotted hanging out at the stadium watching the football rivals play

The late John Evans Atta Mills's son interacted with Sharaf, his brother Shahid and others sitting in the stands in the UK

The 2025 Unity Cup began on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with Ghana facing Nigeria, its fiercest rival, in a semi-final game at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium in London, UK.

The Black Stars of Ghana narrowly lost the tie to the Super Eagles and would battle for a third-place finish in the playoff against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the same stadium.

Many notable Ghanaian personalities, from entertainment to politics, watched the game, including actor Don Little, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Abeiku Santana, Minister of Sports and Recreation Hon. Kofi Adams, Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus and his wife Akosua Vee, musician KiDi, and many others.

President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, and the late former President John Evans Atta Mills' son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, were also present at the Brentford Gtech Community Stadium to watch the game and cheer on the Black Stars.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the two men were spotted hanging out together at the stadium. The late Atta Mills' son interacted with Sharaf, an unknown individual, and his brother Shahid Mahama as they stood in the stands and monitored the progress of the football match.

Sharaf Mahama, sporting a shirt, jacket, and trousers, appeared distracted and in his thoughts as he stood there silently. Sam Atta Mills and others around him, including the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), continued to converse and analyse Ghana's performance at the game.

Sharaf and Sam's sighting at the Black Stars' Unity Cup game marked their first public appearance together since they were spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium with President John Mahama's daughter, Farida, watching the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers between Ghana and Chad in March.

Over the years, the two men seemed to have formed a close relationship similar to their fathers when they served as Ghana's leaders from 2008 until President John Evans Atta Mills' sad passing in 2012.

Watch the video of their interaction below:

Sharaf and Sam Kofi's hangout stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adjoa commented:

"Atta Mills's son is next to him."

Johnson said:

"This President Mahama's son, the presidency is seen 👀 inside him 🥰."

Aeefa Linus wrote:

"Mahama and Mills. Great kings 👌👌👌😍😍😍😍."

CANADIAN GRACE commented:

"Two big boys."

Lisa Quama links up with Sharaf Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Lisa Quama metSharaf Mahama in a video she shared on social media.

The star dancer could not hide her excitement as she enjoyed a private moment with President Mahama's son.

The video of Lisa Quama linking up with Sharaf Mahama garnered reactions from netizens on social media.

