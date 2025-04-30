President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, was among the entertainment panellists at the 2025 Africa Business Conference

Ghanaian CEO and style influencer wore a custom-made outfit to the star-studded event at Johns Hopkins

Nigerian musician and rapper Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name Banky W, was also present at the event

President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, gave a speech at the Diaspora Connect Room during the Africa Business Conference at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Centre over the weekend.

The young chief executive officer of Legacy Rise and the Sharaf Mahama foundation called on investors to support African sports and entertainment.

Sharaf Mahama gives a lecture at Johns Hopkins. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Sharaf Mahama focused on how African marketers, storytellers, and creatives are reshaping narratives, creating billion-dollar businesses, and influencing global culture.

Sharaf Mahama stayed true to his Ghanaian roots as he wore a stylish, tailored-to-fit kaftan and matching trousers and complemented his look with black leather shoes.

Ghana’s Sharaf Mahama, Nigerian musician Banky W, former deputy assistant of State for African Affairs, Next Narrative Africa, Akumma Cook, Head of Digital communications and engagements, International Finance Corporation, Lee-Roy Chetty were the media, marketing and entertainment panel.

From rising stars like Abu Kamoko and Kevin Carter to partnerships with icons like Azumah Nelson and Stephen Appiah, Sharaf Mahama's Legacy Rise Sports has made a significant impact in sports development and youth empowerment.

Ghanaian blogger GHHyper shared Sharaf Mahama's photos on Instagram with this caption:

“ Over the weekend, I attended the 2025 Africa Business Conference hosted by Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C., and called for greater investments in Africa’s Sports and Entertainment sectors.

"As the CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, I reinforced the critical role of sports and entertainment as Africa’s soft power capable of changing lives and developing communities while challenging the outdated narratives about the continent."

"These are pictures from my panel discussion on Media, Marketing and Entertainment” and the investor session hosted by the Voice of Africa."

Source: YEN.com.gh