Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus, has been spotted in London on a short vacation from his hectic schedule

A Plus and his wife, Akosua Vee, were seen exiting the G-Tech Stadium after watching the Jollof derby between Ghana and Nigeria

Fans praised the couple's chemistry and fawned over Akosua Vee's beauty and demure demeanour

Ghanaian politician A Plus and his wife, Akosua Vee, sparked excitement online after being spotted together in London.

The Gomoa Central legislator and his partner attended the Unity Cup semi-final between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The beloved couple were seen exiting the stadium after witnessing the Black Stars' disappointing loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

A Plus and Akosua Vee in London

Kwame A Plus's London trip comes just days after Parliament resumed sitting, following their latest recess.

The politician was decked out in a heavy jacket and trousers and was wearing glasses underneath a cap.

His wife, Akosua Vee, turned heads despite a simple look - a jacket draped over a Black Stars jersey and accessorised with a Black bag.

Despite the loss, the former musician was in good spirits and brushed aside the results of the game, declaring it a victory for Ghana.

The duo were in the company of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana.

Akosua Vee shared more videos from the trip on her Instagram stories, showing they enjoyed their time at the stadium despite the results.

A Plus's wife shared one post on her story showing them meeting popular Ghanaian musician, KiDi, who also attended the game.

On the pitch, Black Stars of Ghana failed to make the trip a memorable one for A Plus, losing 2-1 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Cyril Dessers gave Nigeria the lead before a Razak Simpson own goal doubled their advantage in the famed Jollof derby. A late Brandon Thomas-Asante goal failed to spark a Black Stars comeback.

A Plus's London trip sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on A Plus and his wife travelling to London to watch the Black Stars play.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

naanunoo1988 wrote:

"Pretty Akosua is shy😂"

jsmviews said:

"You guys went to waste your time watching the game. I’m shy for you 😂😂"

jaytmoney101 noted:

"Naija beat Ghana paaaaaaa 🙆🏿‍♂️"

A Plus to close down Wontumi TV

YEN.com.gh previously reported that A Plus promised to shut down the radio and television channels owned by NPP financier, Chairman Wontumi, if elected President.

He claimed the channels broadcast overt misinformation that causes a disservice to the public.

He pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama to heed his call and take action against Wontumi's media properties.

Ghanaians reacted to his call by stating instances of supposed misinformation spread by Wontumi Radio/TV.

