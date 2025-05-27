Ghanaian politician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus has called for the closure of Wontumi TV/radio stations in Kumasi

The Gomoa Central MP claims Chairman Wontumi, who owns the two stations, has flouted the laws of the land by spreading disinformation

A Plus' call comes as the politician faces legal challenges in relation to the cancellation of the mining lease for his company, Akonta mining

The Member of Parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency, A Plus, has called for the closure of Wontumi TV/Radio, owned by embattled NPP politician, Chairman Wontumi.

A Plus has vowed to close down the radio and television stations owned by Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: A Plus, Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, A Plus expressed a wish that President Mahama would heed his words and close down the channel.

He added that absent that, he will personally see to the station's closure if he becomes President of Ghana one day.

The former musician turned politician also accused the wealthy businessman of evading paying duties on the expensive fleet of cars he owns including a Rolls Royce, Corvette, G-Wagon and others.

He promised to write a letter to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to draw their attention to this revenue shortfall and for them to take immediate action.

"Chairman Wontumi, you're a nobody...if I was the President, the same day I am inaugurated into office I would close down Wontumi TV/radio. Chairman Wontumi has not paid duty on his Rolls Royce and other cars, you people should go and take the duty. I will write an official letter to GRA to investigate." he said.

Watch the TikTok video below.

A Plus jubilates over Wontumi's arrest

Gomoa Central MP A Plus jubilated on social media after National Security operatives raided Wontumi's home.

Gomoa Central MP, A Plus jubilated after Chairman Wontumi's home was raided by National Security. Image credit: A Plus

Source: Facebook

The operatives stormed Wontumi's home on Friday, May 23, to serve a search warrant.

A cross-section of NPP supporters confronted the security team, leading to their withdrawal from the home.

Authorities ordered Wontumi and his legal team to report to the CID headquarters in Accra on Monday, May 26.

The controversial politician is accused of mining in Ghana's forest reserves, leading to the cancellation of his company, Akonta mining's lease.

His legal woes led to a social media post from A Plus expressing his happiness.

See the Instagram post below.

A Plus' Wontumi threats spark reactions

Ghanaians expressed varying reactions to A Plus' threats to shut down Chairman Wontumi's TV and radio stations.

David Jo wrote:

"Thumb high. The Information Minister must silence Chairman Wontumi by shutting down his media studios. The assault on President Mahama and the Vice are really terrible. He has to face the consequences."

Kofi said:

"Is this guy still in Parliament?"

Oheneba Mainoo Boafo noted:

"After giving the information to GRA please add yours make them investigate you as well."

michaelbtettehemail.com2 opined:

"They have to close the misinformation radio and TV station."

A Plus fights Attorney General

YEN.com.gh previously reported that A Plus blasted Ghana's Attorney General, Dominic Ayine on social media.

A Plus accused Ayine of being involved in a bribery scheme targeting Members of Parliament.

His rebuttal followed a press conference held by the AG, who accused A Plus of being involved in a National Service ghost names scheme.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh