Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has collaborated with Facebook for an insightful video shoot with Gilbert Asante

Top Ghanaian creatives, including Nuel Bans and others, were part of the educational project, as Lisa Quama shared her story with the world

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's outfit selection and hairstyle for the video shoot

Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Quama has effortlessly distinguished herself from other female dancers in Ghana after performing a part of the ensemble in Beyoncé's "Already" music video, which featured Ghanaian elements and artists like Shatta Wale.

Lisa Quama has recently collaborated with Facebook to share her unique story and how she has merged traditional Ghanaian dance, contemporary, and hip-hop, creating a unique and dynamic performance style that resonates widely.

Lisa Quama slays in flawless makeup as she collaborates with Facebook for a video shoot.

The University of Ghana graduate looked elegant in flawless makeup by iconic beauty educator Alexandrina Don Arthur for the photoshoot.

She turned heads with her frontal braided curly hairstyle that transformed her look as she rocked a long-sleeve white shirt and black blazer paired with short, wide pants.

Lisa Quama modelled in black socks and black leather boots for the photoshoot. In another photo, she wore a Ghanaian government school uniform styled with white socks and black boots.

The young role model looked beautiful in her signature braids hairstyle as she played basketball like a professional. She shared the video with this caption:

"Every step I take is rooted in something deeper. Dance is my language. With @gilbertasante behind the lens, that language found a new voice. He captured my story with stillness and motion, blending photography meets film to show how culture moves and connects us."

"Thank you Facebook for celebrating stories like ours. @facebook. Movement is how I speak. Photography is how I’m remembered. 💙🤍."

Lisa Quama models in elegant outfits.

Lisa Quama collaborates with Facebook

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand and other celebrities have commented on Lisa Quama's post on her collaboration with Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Endurancegrand stated:

"My heart is screaming , can’t one’s heart scream?!!! Too proud."

Demzy_baye stated:

"A Masterpiece ❤️‍🔥."

She is richael stated:

"This is beautiful Lisa 😍❤️. Super proud of you 💙."

pamnokulunga

"I'm super proud of you Big Lisa💚💚💚 Fly high baby-bear 💚💚💚."

Ayikuzaheeratu stated:

"SHINE ON LQ👏🔥💚💚💚."

Essieizspicy stated:

"This is a masterpiece @gilbertasante whewwww ‼️ Congratulations @lisaquama, just absolutely remarkable what you’ve done."

The Instagram video is below:

Lisa Quama graduates from Legon

Talented Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama nearly broke the internet with her beautiful graduation photos.

Lisa Quama looked classy in a three-quarter, perfectly fitted pantsuit as she graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She attended the event with her bare face without makeup and rocked her beautiful hairstyle as she posed beside an expensive car.

Check out the photos below:

Lisa Quama rocks a short skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lisa Quama, who turned heads with her look after graduating from the University of Ghana.

The dancer shattered the internet with her new look, was recognised for her athletic appearance due to the demands of her work.

A video of Lisa showing off her beauty while wearing a skirt has gone viral on social media.

