Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has lost her father

The member of parliament for Ketu South Constituency has updated her official Facebook page with a photo of her father and herself

Some social media users have commented on Abla Dzifa Gomashie's series of posts on Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie and her family are mourning the loss of her father, Patrick Dotse Gomashie, who passed away recently.

Close sources have confirmed this sad news, which has gained traction on social media in the past few days.

MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, loses her father. Photo credit: @abladzifa.gomashie.

Source: Instagram

While Minister Abla Gomashie has not yet issued an official announcement regarding her father’s passing, she has subtly acknowledged the loss through her posts online.

On May 26, 2025, she shared a poignant photo of her late father on Facebook, accompanied by heartfelt lyrics from the solemn hymn "Begone, Unbelief" by John Newton, the esteemed author of the beloved hymn "Amazing Grace."

It is worth noting that just over a year prior, on March 17, 2022, Gomashie celebrated her father’s life on social media, wishing him a joyful birthday and reflecting on their cherished moments together.

Patrick Dotse Gomashie was a respected retired soldier, spent much of his life in Aflao, located in the Volta Region of Ghana.

He was well-regarded in his community not only for his dedicated military service but also for his strength of character and commitment to local initiatives that bettered the lives of those around him.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie loses her dad

Some social media users have commented on Abla Dzifa Gomashie's Facebook page about the death of her father. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Maxwell Akpabli stated:

"Have my deepest condolences, Mamagã."

Selina Ewoenam Ahorsu stated:

"Yours is a relationship that must be emulated by children. You've taught some of us how to truly love and honor our parents. Be comforted because he lived to see you achieve so much and he experienced all the love you gave him. The joy of the Lord is your strength honourable Abla Dzifa Gomashie."

Joseph Armstrong Gold-Alor stated:

"When the love and connection run deep, it's understandably difficult to cope. But I say to you, it is well, Hon. Through your relationship with your dad, you've taught many of us how to truly love and honor our fathers. I, for one, have learned so much from watching the bond you shared."

Roderick Ocloo stated:

"My deepest Condolences Hon Dzifa and to the family. He has lived well. May the soul of Papa rest well in the bosom of the Lord."

Check out the post below:

Rex Omar endorses Dzifa Gomashie

Prominent Ghanaian highlife musician Rex Omar has publicly endorsed President John Mahama’s nomination of Abla Dzifa Gomashie as the minister-designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Omar, who is also known as Rex Owusu Marfo, expressed his optimism that Gomashie’s leadership would yield fruitful outcomes for the sector.

On January 16, 2025, President Mahama nominated Dzifa Gomashie, who represented the Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region as a Member of Parliament, to oversee the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

Her appointment has been met with widespread acclaim from various players and stakeholders within the tourism and creative arts sector, all of whom are eager to see her succeed in this pivotal role.

Rex Omar stood among the many supporters rallying behind Gomashie as she embarked on this important leadership journey.

Four arrested in Ketu South

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about four individuals who were allegedly carrying firearms and were taken into custody in the Ketu South constituency's Aflao on the eve of the December 2024 elections.

The four were caught by the community's youth for reportedly carrying firearms while driving through town in a truck.

The member of parliament, Honourable Dzifa Gomashie, verified the arrest and described how the event almost caused chaos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh