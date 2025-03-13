President of Guba Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, looked elegant in a stylish ensemble to celebrate her 42nd birthday

Dentaa Amoateng wore a custom-made ensemble and matching classy shoes for her 42nd birthday shoot

TV3 presenter and style coach Ms Nancy and other influencers have commented on Dentaa Amoateng MBE's pictures on Instagram

The President of Guba Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has released some photos to celebrate her birthday on March 13, 2025.

The business consultant and media guru wore a custom-made dress by male fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel for her birthday photoshoot.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE rocks a classy African print dress. Photo credit: @dentaa_show.

Source: Instagram

Dentaa Amoateng MBE looked magnificent in a v-shaped, beaded, long-sleeve dress with billowing sleeves.

The celebrity mother looked spectacular in a simple cornrow braids hairstyle and heavy makeup with medium-length eyelashes to complete her look.

She opted for expensive pearl earrings and matching rings to accessorise her look. Dentaa Amoateng MBE shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Today, I celebrate another year of growth, impact, and purpose. I am grateful for the journey so far, the challenges that have shaped me, the opportunities that have elevated me, and the incredible people who continue to support and inspire me."

"From championing the African diaspora to building bridges between nations, I remain committed to making a difference. Here’s to another year of breaking barriers, empowering communities, and striving for excellence! Cheers to life, love, and limitless possibilities."

Dentaa Amoateng rocks an African print dress

The chief executive officer of Makeup Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, has commented on Dentaa Amoateng MBE's birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

therebeccadonkor stated:

"Happy birthday sis. Wishing you God’s speed. Stay blessed @dentaa_show."

Drhannahlisa stated:

"Happy Birthday inspirational woman @dentaa_show."

msnancy_sc stated:

"Happy birthday to you Obaa.live well 😘."

teacherblessing_official stated:

"Happy birthday Ma’am. Better and greater 🙏🏾."

officialnuelbans stated:

"Happy Birthday Queen ❤️."

Dentaa Amoateng greets Otumfour at Manhyia Palace

Ghanaian businesswoman Dentaa Amoateng MBE looked regal in a colourful kente ensemble and gold accessories as she paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene Otumfour Osei TuTu II at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE couldn't stop smiling as the Asantehene advised her in the viral video on her official Instagram page.

Dentaa Amoateng slays in a tie & dye dress

Dentaa Amoateng achieved another milestone in her career after her company partnered with the Black Star Fund team. She looked terrific in a tie & dye ensemble styled with gold jewellery as she shared the news on Instagram with this caption:

"I’m excited to share that GUBA (Grow, Unite, Build Africa) @guba_enterprise is now part of the Black Star Fund II portfolio! This is a major step in strengthening our mission to connect, empower, and uplift Africans across the world."

"GUBA has always been about building bridges between Africa and the diaspora, whether through business, trade, heritage experiences, or networking opportunities. This partnership with Black Star Fund II means we can take that vision even further, creating more opportunities and driving real impact."

Dentaa Amoateng talks about Grammy Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Recording Academy, which disclosed its intentions to create Grammy Africa.

The Academy's executives and important stakeholders from all across the continent have had many discussions and consultations before this.

Entertainment expert Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh discussed the ramifications of Ghana's exclusion from the list of Grammy Africa's founding members with YEN.com.gh.

The Academy's decision to exclude Ghana from the front-runners for its new plans has generated a stir among many Ghanaian music professionals and fans.

