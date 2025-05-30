Actor Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey, has shared a new video dancing to Moliy's hit song, Shake it to the Max

Naa Okailey's movements and mannerisms, coupled with the song lyrics, have been interpreted as a dig at her ex-husband

Social media comments lashed out at Naa Okailey for dragging up past issues and putting the actor up for ridicule

The former wife of Kwaku Manu, Naa Okailey, sparked a social media storm after taking subtle shots at the actor.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the U.S.-based Okailey is seen happily dancing to Ghanaian singer Moliy's hit single " Shake it to the Max.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife subtly shades him in new video happily dancing to Shake it to the Max. Image credit: @mari_gyata, @kwakumanubob

The song referred to exes and passed denigrating remarks about them, which excited Naa Okailey.

"If you're done with your ex, move on to the next," the lyrics said as she gestured her agreement.

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey were married for fourteen years and welcomed three children together.

In 2021, they divorced after she relocated to the United States.

Their divorce sparked a wild social media frenzy as speculations mounted on the root cause.

The actor was ridiculed for spending huge sums of money on her emigration, only for Okailey to move on from him.

Kwaku Manu's ex marries white man

After her divorce from Kwaku Manu, Naa Okailey married a U.S. national known only as Tim.

The couple got married on May 25, 2024, at a ceremony attended by several Ghanaian showbiz personalities.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife married a white man in May 2024, three years after their divorce. @kwakumanubob, @queenofheartsnaa

Speaking on his ex-wife's new marriage, the actor said it was a natural next move for her after their breakup.

Kwaku Manu asked Ghanaians to stop reaching out to him about the marriage.

"People should stop calling me because my ex-wife remarried. After divorce, both parties have the opportunity to remarry. I'm not hurt because of this so stop calling me. I wish her a good marriage, and peace in her life." Manu said.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's ex shading him

Ghanaians took issue with Naa Okailey's dance video, taking shots at Kwaku Manu.

Numerous commenters noted that her behaviour of fixating on the actor appears to show she is not happy in her new marriage.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

law_rencefxx said:

"Seems she’s going through a lot. Can’t you focus on your marriage?"

akuaampoh wrote:

"You can tell she's about that life, our bro Kwaku was too local for her vibe 🤣😩"

classic_hands_catering noted:

"Na facial expression nu erhhhhhh."

fausty_bee391 said:

"Go and sit down madam. We are on Dr Ann wai don’t come and confuse us."

_hunter_tristian commented:

"She never thought she'd be in America and marry someone from a different race."

Kwaku Manu's ex celebrates anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu's ex, Naa Okailey, celebrated her first wedding anniversary to her obroni husband, Tim.

Naa Okailey shared a video talking about the happiness and joy of married life so far and the activities they had planned for their anniversary.

