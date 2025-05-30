Dancehall king Shatta Wale arrived at the offices of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in style to sign a partnership agreement

Wale showed up in his recently acquired Rolls-Royce, riding behind a convoy of his most expensive vehicles

The video sparked reactions on social media as Ghanaians praised the artist's sense of style and panache

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, sparked a social media frenzy after arriving in flamboyant manner in a Rolls-Royce at the offices of YEA.

Shatta Wale arrives in style at the offices of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) on Friday, May 30, 2025. Image credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Wale, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ride-hailing company Shaxi, visited the YEA offices on Friday, May 30, 2025, to officially sign a partnership deal.

He showed up in his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which was preceded by two other expensive cars from his garage — a Mercedes G-Wagon and a Toyota SUV.

Shatta Wale signs YEA Shaxi deal

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale's convoy of vehicles drove up to the YEA offices, located at Ridge, Accra.

The convoy was accompanied by a group of sharply dressed guards who chased down Wale's vehicle to open the door for him when the car stopped.

The musician stepped out of the Rolls-Royce, which was at the rear of the convoy, in his usual flamboyant style.

In a well-pressed blue suit, dark shades, and a Shaxi cap, Shatta Wale dapped up his manager, Sammy Flex, who was waiting for him.

He then proceeded to the YEA offices, where he was mobbed by a contingent of fans.

Shatta Wale landed an important deal with the YEA after its CEO Malik Basintale, responded to a plea by Shatta Wale on X (formerly Twitter).

Shatta Wale lands a deal with YEA after his plea on Twitter received a response from CEO, Malik Basintale. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Malik Basintale

Source: Facebook

Wale shared a video of a young Ghanaian who praised his work running Shaxi throughout the years and called on the state and other prominent businessmen to invest in the company.

"I like how everyone is supporting Shaxi all of a sudden and calling on the Government of Ghana to support or invest. Thank you all for believing in the African dream. Shaxi is not just a ride-hailing service — it’s a movement designed to empower the youth, create jobs, and promote digital innovation within our transport sector." he shared on Twitter.

Wale's post quickly drew a response from Basintale, an official who has been celebrated for his close ties with the youth movement in the country.

In his response, Basintale pledged the government's help in taking Shaxi to the next level.

"Dear @shattawalegh, As CEO of YEA, my mind dey!!! Let's partner to make shaxi, Ghanaian owned big. Hear from you soon!" Basintale tweeted.

Those two tweets snowballed into action, leading to a finalisation of the deal.

Watch Shatta Wale's video below.

Shatta Wale's Rolls-Royce video sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the video of Shatta Wale riding his Rolls-Royce to the YEA offices.

jason_jordan_23 said:

"Everyday adey talk say Shatta Wale is the biggest artiste in Ghana."

akambisa wrote:

"When youth President meets youth Vice President🥰"

blessville25 noted:

"Youth Prez! We love to see more of such local business partnerships that will empower the youth to grow more giant companies. Well done Mr Basi 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥"

