Shatta Wale hosted his close friend Efia Odo at his $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in East Legon, Accra

The dancehall musician and the socialite participated in a friendly one-on-one basketball game and showed their skills

The viral video of Shatta Wale and Efia Odo playing basketball inside the mansion triggered reactions on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and socialite Efia Odo have courted attention after a video of them surfaced on social media on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the SM boss hosted the Rants, Bants and Confessions co-host in his $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in East Legon, Accra.

Shatta Wale sported a white T-shirt, black trousers and tan Timberland boots accessorised with a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses, while Efia Odo wore a short dress with high heels.

The two personalities, who have had an on-and-off friendship for over a decade, participated in a friendly basketball game at the car park, which was filled with the On God hitmaker's fleet of expensive luxurious vehicles including his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Benz, BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport convertible, Range Rover Sport and Chevrolet Camaro.

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo beamed with excitement as they flaunted their impressive basketball skills while an associate recorded them with a smartphone.

The dancehall musician later engaged in a playful manner with the social media personality as he requested for a kiss and later flaunting several notes of 200 cedi notes.

In a recent weeks, Shatta Wale, who recently reignited his feud with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, has developed a passion for basketball and has regularly been spotted showing his athletic prowess on the basketball court he has built inside his luxurious mansion.

Though not a standard basketball court, the musician has fixed a rim and created a space with enough room for him inside the mansion to showcase some surprisingly sharp moves, including turnaround jump shots and multiple three-point attempts.

Shatta Wale was recently spotted wearing a bright red basketball jersey and matching shorts shooting some hoops during his free time away from the music studios.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale playing basketball with Efia Odo at his $2.5 million mansion:

Shatta Wale, Efia Odo's hangout stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ICE. T commented:

"Shatta dey enter the net 😂."

Omo Alhaji Hamza said:

"Shatta Wale is a very bad boy 👦 😂🤣😅."

@GBR7___ wrote:

"How she is playing in those heels is so great, many ladies on the TL go tear ACL trying this. My spec ❤️."

TonyFeelFree said:

"She’s guaranteed with $7k plus for just being der. She use settings when she’s broke 🤣."

Sarkodie encourages investment in Shaxi businesss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie encouraged Ghanaians to massively invest in Shatta Wale's Shaxi business.

In a post, the two-time BET award winner reacted to his colleague's ride-hailing business' records with an endorsement.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to applaud Sarkodie for supporting Shatta Wale and his business interests.

