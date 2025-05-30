Akrobeto visited gospel musician Seth Diamond and his mother at their residence a week after his accident

The veteran Kumawood actor expressed excitement while interacting with the musician's mother, who is a big fan of his

Akrobeto looked fit and healthy during the visit, just a week after he survived the near-fatal accident in Konongo

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Celebrated Kumawood actor and television personality Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has made a public appearance after his recent accident at Konongo on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Akrobeto looks fit and healthy as he visits his biggest fan after his car accident. Photo source: @seth_diamond

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok and seen by YEN.com.gh, the Real News show host visited gospel musician and actor Seth Diamond and his mother at their residence.

The musician's mother beamed with excitement as she met Akrobeto, whom she considers her favourite actor, for the first time in her home.

The Kumawood actor also could not hide his joy as he engaged in a friendly conversation with the woman and took pictures with her. He also promised to occasionally visit Seth Diamond's mother at their home to check up on her whenever he comes around the community.

In the video, Akrobeto looked fit, cheerful, and healthy as he enjoyed the special moment with his big fan. His visit to Seth and his mother's home comes a week after he escaped a near-fatal accident unharmed at Konongo while he was travelling to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Akrobeto speaks with passersby at the scene of his car accident. Photo source: @utvghanaonline

Source: Instagram

The news of the incident was confirmed by UTV News, which shared exclusive footage from the scene. The near-fatal car accident left the glass of the rear windshield of his 2024 registered Toyota Venza shattered into pieces after a shipping container collided with it from behind.

The video also showed passersby stopping to check on the celebrated Kumawood actor, who looked worried after the incident. At the time of the accident, the movie star was reportedly alone in his car.

According to eyewitness accounts, Akrobeto's vehicle collided with a heavy-duty truck under circumstances that remain under investigation by the Ghana Police Service. The collision occurred around mid-afternoon on the busy road.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene within minutes and attended to the comedian, who declined further medical treatment.

Below is the video of Akrobeto visiting his biggest fan after his car accident:

Reactions to Akrobeto visiting his biggest fan

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame commented:

"Aww, this is so beautiful to watch."

Oseibea said:

"Yehowa nhyira Wofa bebreee. He did a good job, awww. And to you, God keep you both."

Pela Emergency Services commented:

"God bless you for making her happy 🤲🥹."

Jasmine Brown wrote:

"I always get goosebumps. My dear bro, may God bless and protect you always."

Akrobeto speaks after his car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto spoke for the first time after he was discharged from the hospital following his car accident on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The Kumawood actor thanked Ghanaians for showing support after the news of the accident emerged.

Akrobeto also shared details about the accident and spoke about his encounter with the doctor after the accident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh