Former child actor Strika has returned to social media after going on a hiatus for several months

The Beasts of No Nation movie star shared the official trailer for his upcoming movie, My Story

Strika also shared additional details about the movie, including its premiere date and production team

Former Ghanaian child actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, has returned to social media after taking a break in recent months.

Beasts of No Nation star Strika returns from social media hiatus and releases a trailer for his new movie. Photo source: @top.striker53

Source: TikTok

The Beasts of No Nation movie star took to his official TikTok page on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to release the official trailer for his upcoming movie, My Story. The upcoming movie depicts the lives of young men trying to make ends meet on the street.

Strika also announced that the movie, produced by The Ashleys Media in collaboration with AKAO Media, would premiere on his official YouTube page, Topstriker TV, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

In January 2025, the young actor shared a teaser of the movie, which had better visuals and camera work compared to a short skit he had earlier released, which got him many criticisms from Ghanaians about its poor quality and weak storyline.

Strika's upcoming movie comes months after he was dismissed from popular Kumawood actor and skit maker Dr Likee's camp.

Strika's exit from Dr Likee's camp

In January 2025, a video of Strika being sacked from Dr Likee's camp emerged on social media.

The young actor, who had experienced several challenges after featuring in the Beasts of No Nation movie with Abraham Attah and Idris Elba, had been living with his caretaker, Gunshot GH, a Kumasi-based content creator and associate of Kumawood movie star Dr Likee, for nearly a year.

Strika with his former caretaker, Gunshot GH. Photo source: @officials_gunshot

Source: Instagram

In the video, his caretaker explained that he was being returned to his parents in Ashaiman due to some bad behaviour he had exhibited during his stay in his house. He claimed that the young actor had returned to using hard substances, making it difficult to continue supporting him.

Gunshot GH also alleged that Strika had developed a habit of stealing from him on several occasions and was once arrested by the police for committing some serious criminal offences.

He also added that the former child actor had refused to change despite his and Dr Likee's efforts to get him sober by admitting him to a rehabilitation centre.

In response, Strika later denied these allegations and accused Gunshot GH of creating lies to tarnish his image. He later apologised to his former caretaker for his remarks and begged him and Dr Likee to receive him back into their camp.

Below is the trailer of Strika's upcoming movie:

Ghanaians excite over Strika's upcoming movie

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ask God commented:

"This is hard."

KARMA said:

"Can’t wait 🔥."

DBG wrote:

"Finally, the awaited moment is near 🔥🔥🔥."

Abraham Attah flaunts invisible locs hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abraham Attah flaunted his new invisible locs hairstyle in multiple photos on social media.

The young actor looked different as he posed in front of the camera with his new handsome look, a switch from his previous rasta hairstyle.

Abraham Attah's new invisible locs hairstyle triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

