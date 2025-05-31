Reverend Obofour's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa's funeral service was held in Kumasi on Saturday, May 31, 2025

The popular pastor's beautiful wife, Queen Ciara, attended the funeral service with her baby bump showing

Reverend Obofour announced his wife's pregnancy to his congregation at his Anointed Palace Chapel church a few months ago

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The funeral service for Reverend Obofour's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, was held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Reverend Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara, shows her baby bump as she attends her mother-in-law’s funeral. Photo source: @bofowaa, @richieghtv

Source: Instagram

The controversial pastor's mother passed away on February 28, 2025. The Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Julius Debrah, and the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, were among some Ghanaians who visited Obofour's residence to mourn with him.

At the late Madam Afia Pokuaa's funeral service, many notable personalities, including Mama Esther, Nana Yeboah, Appiah Stadium and his protégé Kwame Ahenfie, Shifo, Komfo Kolege, Oboy Siki, and Prophet Ogyaba, were in attendance to commiserate with the overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) and his family over their loss.

Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah also attended the outdoor service.

Reverend Obofour's beautiful wife, Queen Ciara, also attended the funeral service to mourn and bid farewell to her late mother-in-law before she was finally laid to rest.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the pastor's wife looked heavily pregnant with her baby bump showing as she appeared at the funeral grounds.

Swarmed by many friends, bloggers, and family members, Queen Ciara received a warm reception. Despite her attempts to cover her baby bump with a cloth, her pregnancy still showed through her funeral outfit.

Reverend Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara, with their children. Photo source: @bofowaa

Source: Instagram

She went around the grounds to greet the numerous guests who attended the funeral and shared a warm embrace with her husband, Reverend Obofour, before sitting to observe the final funeral rites.

Queen Ciara's sighting at Madam Afia Pokuaa's funeral service marked a rare public appearance in several months. She was last seen at her late mother-in-law's one-week observation in Kumasi on Friday, March 14, 2025.

A few days after the event, Reverend Obofour announced his wife's pregnancy to his congregation at his Anointed Palace Chapel church in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

According to him, he and Queen Ciara conceived the baby after she returned from abroad following the passing of his late mother.

The Anointed Palace Chapel church founder praised his wife for gathering the strength to travel with him to Kumasi and ensure that his late mother's one-week observation event went smoothly without any issues despite her condition.

Watch the videos below:

Obofour honours late mother with big mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour honoured his late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, with a big mansion built in seven weeks.

In a video on social media, the popular pastor inspected the progress of the construction work undertaken at the site.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Reverend Obofour for honouring his late mother with the big mansion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh