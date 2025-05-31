Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, has gone viral after presenting items for her mother-in-law's funeral on May 31, 2025

The heavily pregnant woman couldn't control her tears on the eve of her mother-in-law's funeral preparations

Some social media users have commented on Queen Ciara's trending videos circulating on Instagram

Reverend Obofour, the esteemed founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), along with his family, gathered to pay their final respects to his beloved mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, who was affectionately known by those close to her as Mama Ade Special.

She passed away on February 28, 2025, at the age of 75, and her funeral was held on May 31, 2025, in the vibrant city of Kumasi, Ghana.

On the eve of the exquisite and star-studded funeral, Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, also known as Bofowaatook an active role in the preparations by presenting a heartfelt array of items for the final funeral rites.

Among her offerings were luxurious pillows, fragrant shower gel, essential toothpaste, soft sponges, and various other items that signify care and respect in Ghanaian customs.

Obofour's pregnant wife attends her in-laws' funeral

Despite being heavily pregnant, Queen Ciara made a striking appearance at her mother-in-law's ceremony, proudly showcasing her noticeable baby bump.

Attired in a beautifully designed, flowing gown that exuded elegance, she moved gracefully among the guests.

In an emotional Instagram video, she was seen warmly greeting attendees, sharing heartfelt embraces with Reverend Obofour, who remained a pillar of support throughout the event, and then taking her place to participate in the poignant final rites.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Akuaampoh stated:

"The man doesn't play with his wife at all, see how he quickly got up and hugged her on his chest, he truly loves this woman 😍😍."

apiawah_hagan stated:

"The way he hugged his wife 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️."

osikaniama stated:

"The way this man loves his weigh ❤❤."

Yvettelaida1 stated:

"I just love what am seeing . He does the most~ respectful ~ with his wife in public 😍."

Mrsankamah_ stated:

"Aww😍.As it should.A finished man😍😍😍I lovit for Her❤️❤️❤️."

nunoo370 stated:

"A man who deeply loves his wife."

tills_tasty_bissap_ stated:

"How he hugged her aww 🥰😍."

Akuaampoh stated:

"If your husband doesn't show you this much affection in public, then he's not the right one, throw him away 😂 Infact Rev Obofuour's affection for his wife needs to be studied, you can see the respect and love he got for his wife, this is soo beautiful to watch awww 🤩🤩🔥🔥."

Obofour builds a house to honour his late mom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Reverend Obofour, who undertook the admirable task of constructing a grand mansion in Kumasi as an enduring legacy.

This remarkable project, which began just seven weeks before the funeral, was completed in a beautiful display of love and respect, ready to be unveiled during the final ceremonies.

A viral video captured the mansion's opulent design spread across social media platforms, with many praising this thoughtful gesture as a fitting homage to the life and legacy of Mama Ade Special, reflecting both his love for her and his commitment to honouring family traditions.

